National Evaluation: Passing rate – 76.9 pct, with 467 pupils – highest grade (10)

National Evaluation passing rate across the country is 76.9 pct, by almost two percent higher than last year.

According to the Ministry of National Education, the general statistical situation reveals that 108,252 candidates (76.9 pct) have scored over 5, topping by about two percent (75 pct) last year’s outcome. Of these, 467 candidates completed the exam with the maximum overall grade (10), almost double as against 2016 (241). 32,460 candidates (32.1 pct) obtained grades below 5. Based on scores’ sequences, most of them – 13,061 – range between 9 – 9,49, reads a press release issued by MEN and sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

The participation rate was 97.1 pct – 140,712 candidates were present from a total of 144,929 enrolled, and six students were expelled due to attempted fraud.

At the Romanian Language and Literature examination, 121,227 candidates received grades over 5 (85,9 pct, by 3 pct higher than last year), of which 1,719 candidates were scored with 10.

At Mathematics, 92,799 candidates had scores over 5 (65.9 pct), with 4,350 candidates receiving the maximum grade 10.