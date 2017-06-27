National Flag Day: Cotroceni Presidential Palace lit up Sunday, Monday nights in national flag colours

The Cotroceni presidential Palace was lit up on Sunday and Monday nights in the national flag colours (blue, yellow and red), on the National Flag Day, the Presidential Administration announced. The National Flag Day was regulated by Law no. 96/1998 and is celebrated each year on 26 June.

President Iohannis: Romania’s Tricolour stands for modern, democratic NATO, EU member state

The Tricolour, Romania’s national flag, stands for a modern and democratic country that is a member state of NATO and the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said Monday in a message on June 26, the National Flag Day.

“The National Flag Day celebrated each year on June 26 is an opportunity for all Romanians to honour the national banner and their entire history,” Iohannis is quoted as saying in a press statement released by the Presidential Administration.

According to Iohannis, the national flag comprises in a symbolic manner all the major stages in Romania’s history, including political, economic and social changes.

“The Tricolour’s significance has been enhanced by each crucial moment in the formation and consolidation of the modern Romanian state, as well as the value of dedication and sacrifice of those who have devoted their lives to serve the national ideal. Let us respectfully honour those who made the 1859 Union of Romanian Principalities, those who sacrificed in the Independence War, WWI and WWII,” said Iohannis.

He added that Romanians are deeply proud to watch their flag fly at home, abroad, in war theatres, at sports competitions, as a sign of national union and cohesion, of love for the nation, honour and glory.

“Romania’s Tricolour today stands for a modern and democratic country that is a member state of NATO and the European Union, a trustful ally of the United States of America, a linchpin of stability and a provider of security on South-Eastern Europe. We all have a real duty to cultivate for the future generations the consciousness of belonging to the motherland, to the local values and to bring our own contribution to defend the motherland’s unity, sovereignty and independence. Happy returns of the day, dear Romanians! Long live Romania and our Tricolour!”

Ana Birchall: National flag, a symbol of values shared by Romanians in their two millennia history

The national flag is a symbol of Romanian culture everywhere and the values shared by Romanians in their two millennia history, interim European Affairs Minister Ana Birchall maintains.

“Each year, on 26 June, we celebrate the Day of the National Flag, one of Romania’s symbols stipulated in the Constitution, alongside the coat of arms, seal and national anthem. The national flag is the symbol of Romanian culture everywhere and the values shared by Romanians in their two millennia history. The blue of the sky (the symbol of freedom), the yellow of fields with crops (the symbol of justice) and the red of the blood of the heroes fallen in the line of duty (the symbol of the sacrifice for the nation) represent the embodiment of the colours of the main regions of Romania and a symbol of national unity. On this day of Tricolour celebration, we must think of the values that unite us, that make us a unique nation in the world,” Birchall wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In context, the interim European Affairs Minister underscored that it is the duty of all Romanians to honour “the history of this symbol.”

“It is our duty to honour the history of this national symbol that inspired Romanians in the hard moments of battle, as well as in times of joy, being proudly born by our country’s representatives all over the world. Many happy returns of the day to the Tricolour! Many happy returns, Romania!,” Ana Birchal concluded.