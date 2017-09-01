National Health Insurance House president Marian Burcea, detained alongside 13 others

The president of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) Marian Burcea was put under 24-hour arrest, alongside other 13 persons, by the anticorruption prosecutors in a criminal file on the medical services’ illegal expense accounts at the Bucharest Health Insurance House (CASMB), the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The 14 persons were to be presented to the Bucharest Court of Appeal, for a preventive detention solution, adds the DNA release.

According to the source, the list of 14 includes: Marian Burcea, president of CNAS; Ovidiu Munteanu, manager of the Contractual Relations Directorate and since 13 July, president of CASMB; Ion-Razvan Geambasu, executive director of the CASMB and manager of the Chief Medical Officer Directorate of CASMB; Lucian-Vasile Bara, the CASMB president until 13 July; Ion-Ovidiu Mihaescu, manager of the CASMB Control Directorate; Alin-Sergiu Costache, head of the General Antifraud Monitoring Directorate of CNAS; Gabriela-Rodica Mocanu, Mina-Elena Petrescu, Jeana Sardare – employees with CASMB; Nicolae-Sergiu Ciobanu; Irina-Adelina Geambasu, associate and administrator of a commercial company; Razvan-Mihai Mischie, legal representative of a medical services’ provider; Maria Costica, a legal representative of a medical service provider, and lawyer Cristina Manta.

According to prosecutors, evidence is that due to the criminal activity of the aforementioned, the CASMB budget incurred losses of RON 13,189,553.76 (rd EUR 3 million).

Bottom line, the prosecutors say that from January 2016 to August 2017, an organised criminal group has been set up through which an amount of RON 13,189,553.76 has been embezzled from the CASMB by unlawful expense accounts of some fictitious home medical care services, including by false medical files with the implication of some employees with the CASMB, under the protection of certain persons in the institution’s steering staff, and also in the leadership of the CNAS.

The DNA prosecutors mention that others are also being prosecuted in this criminal file.