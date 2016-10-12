gdp

National Institute of Statistics revises slightly upwards data on GDP growth in 2014, to 3.1pct

The National Institute of Statistics (INS) has revised slightly upwards, by 0.01 percent, the figures on the 2014 GDP advance, revealing that the economic growth in real terms stood at 3.1 percent, according to a final data presented on Tuesday, as against 3 percent as shown in the semi-final data presented at the end of last year.

According to the INS, compared with the semi-final version, according to the final data the gross nominal GDP estimated for 2014 increased 0.08 percent.

The GDP estimated for 2014 – final data – stood at 668.143 billion lei current prices, having increased – in real terms – 3.1 percent from 2013, the INS points out.

