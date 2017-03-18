National Liberal Party celebrates revered senior member Mircea Ionescu Quintus as he turns 100

The National Liberal Party (PNL) celebrates on Saturday party senior member Mircea Ionescu Quintus on his 100th birthday; the political formation expresses on this occasion its high appreciation for the party’s honorary Chairman, who has been a PNL member for over 80 years, a release informs.

The Liberals state that they are honored to be contemporary with an epitome of steadfastness, morality, integrity and liberalism like Mircea Ionescu Quintus – a touchstone for each and every Liberal and Romanian.

“Mircea Ionescu Quintus has dedicated his life to liberalism, he endured jail time under communism and forced labor at the Canal. Despite the pressures of the communist regime, he never surrendered his attachment to liberal values. Mircea Ionescu Quintus was the leader who greatly contributed to the unification of all liberal factions after 1990. The PNL senior has been and further is a balancing factor in the major moments of the National Liberal Party’s existence. Even today, as he celebrates a centenary of life, Mircea Ionescu Quintus is a guarantor of the National Liberal Party’s unity, stability and future. We wish him good health and may he further be at the side of the party with his wisdom, humor, gentle and visionary spirit,” the release reads.

Honorary Chairman of the National Liberal Party Mircea Ionescu Quintus was awarded on Friday by President Klaus Iohannis the National Order “Star of Romania” in the rank of Officer on the occasion of his 100th birthday, in sign of “high appreciation for his outstanding contribution to the strengthening of democratic political life in Romania, for the dedication shown throughout his entire political career and for his exemplary civic behavior.”