National mourning on 2 September for Romanian nationals killed in Italy earthquake

The Government has decided that 2 September will be a national mourning day for the Romanian nationals killed in the earthquake that hit Italy on the morning of 24 August, the Government’s spokesman, Liviu Iolu announced Wednesday at a news conference at the Government House .

According to the Government decision, on 2 September all central and local public administration institutions of Romania will fly the country’s national flag at half-mast. The flag will be flown at half-mast at the headquarters of political parties, trade unions, employers’ associations, culture organisations and Romania’s diplomatic missions, as well as at the country’s border crossing points, airports, ports, train stations and bus terminals and on the ships and boats flying the Romanian flag.

Iolu added that individuals hoisting the Romanian flag at their domicile or residence will be under the same obligation.

At the same time, upon the recommendation of the Government, the public radio and television stations, as well as cultural organisations will adjust their schedules accordingly, said Iolu.

Eleven Romanian nationals have passed away in Italy earthquake.