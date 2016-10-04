On Saturday, October 1, 2016, the National Museum of Romanian History hosted “Rhapsody”, a concert held by the SYMBOL children choir, conducted by the conductor Luminita Gutanu Stoian. Ballet dancers Eugenia Stoian and Mihai Pricope from the “Ion Dacian” Operetta and Musical Theater performed a choreographic moment.

Within the concert, the following Romanian traditional songs were played: “Alunelu oltenesc” – N. Lungu, “Cantand plaiul Mioritei” – I. Odagescu, “Chindia” – Al. Pascanu, “Cuc cuculet” – N. Ionescu, “Despre pace” – I. Odagescu, “Diptic maramuresan” – C. Arvinte, “Haulita gorjeneasca” – C. Arvinte, “Joc din Oas” – M. Moldovan, “Mama” – I.D. Chirescu, “Miorita” – P. Stefanescu, “Oltule, Rapsodia Romana”- G. Enescu (arrangement by C-tin. Dragusin), “Rasunet de la Crisana” – I. Vidu, “Oltule, rau blestemat” – M. Velea, “Sarba pe loc” – Gh. Danga, “Sorocul” – V. Gruescu, “Taraselul” – N.Lungu, “Trei valsuri” – V. Timiș, lyrics by M. Eminescu.

The concert is part of the cultural marathon BUCHAREST, THE 6TH ELEMENT, an event organized by the Voci Stramosi Foundation in cooperation with Artminds Romania & Temple Film, within the project called The In-Visible City (Orasul In-Vizibil). Arcub and the Bucharest Municipality are partners of the event. The event stages each of the six artistic areas, combining them with one of the Bucharest’s attributes: imagination, courage, teamwork, adventure, tenacity and progress. These combinations are meant to facilitate access to information as well as to catch the attention in an elegant, pure and substantial manner.

The cultural marathon “Bucharest, the 6th Element” is held from September 24 to October 29, 2016, in six locations of Bucharest: Filipescu-Cesianu House, Coral Temple, National Museum of Romanian History, Baneasa Railway Station, Nicolae Minovici Villa and Baneasa Airport. The event presents a series of free performances, in which more than 100 artists are promoting six areas of art: music, painting, theater and film, literature, sculpture and choreography. Thus, people in Bucharest are invited to rediscover emblematic buildings of Bucharest, real architectural jewelries.

National Museum of Romanian History, inaugurated in 1972, is one of the representative institutions of the Romanian culture. The museum is housed in a building that is a historical monument, previously called The Post Palace, placed in the old historical center of Bucharest. The building was constructed between 1894 and 1899, based on the plans of the architect Al. Savulescu (1847-1902), being inspired on the Federal Post Palace of Geneva.