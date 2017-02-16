National power grid operator Transelectrica’s 2016 net profit down 20.7 pct

National power grid company Transelectrica ended 2016 with a net profit of 285.511 ml lei, down 20.7 pct from the year before, according to provisional financial data for the reporting period ending December 31, 2016 sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Company revenues amounted to 2.722 bln lei, 8.76 pct lower from 2015. Electricity transmission was the major source of revenues, with 1.146 bln lei, while revenues from system services amounted to 716.336 ml lei, and services related to the balancing power market generated 814.105 ml lei.

Operating expenses stood at 2.358 billion lei in 2016, down from 2.535 billion lei reported in the previous year, while the operating profit dropped to 364.477 million lei from 448.654 million lei, as of December 31, 2015.

According to the report, Transelectrica’s long-term debt at the end of 2016 amounted to 1.005 billion lei, down from 1.116 billion lei in 2015.

Transelectrica is Romania’s electricity system operator, with a key role in the national electricity market, managing and operating power transmission and ensuring the exchange of electricity between Central and Eastern European countries as a member of the European Network of Transmission System Operators. The company also is responsible for electricity transmission, the system and the market’s operation and the safety of the National Power System.