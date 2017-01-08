Nearly 2 kg of drugs seized by police officers in past two weeks

The Romanian Police has conducted in the past two weeks 20 searches that resulted in the seizure of nearly 2 kg of drugs, the equivalent of nearly 40,000 euro and 4 vehicles used by organized crime groups.

According to a release of the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR) remitted on Sunday to AGERPRES, in the mentioned period law enforcement officers conducted 14 operative actions to disband crime groups specializing in human trafficking, drugs trafficking, cybercrime and money laundering. During investigations, in order to prove the criminal activity of 44 suspected persons, policemen conducted 20 home searches that targeted buildings and flats used by the suspects. Following the administering of evidence, 18 of these persons were detained or arrested, the quoted source mentions.

Furthermore, following the conducted activities, seizures were enforced regarding 4 vehicles, 7 mobile phones, 6,850 RON, 32,390 EUR, 55 GBP, 685.75 grams of hashish, 1,252 grams of cannabis, 7 heroin doses, 35 grams of amphetamines, 953 satchets containing ethnobotanical drugs, 2 pipes, 3 electronic scales and 9 grinders.

The actions undertaken saw the participation of 100 police officers of structures to combat organized crime, which benefited from support from other central and territorial structures of the Romanian Police.