Nearly 200 gendarmes mobilised for Astra Giurgiu v Austria Wien soccer match

Nearly 200 gendarmes will be keeping the peace and providing security for the spectators in the stands at the National Arena of Bucharest to watch Astra Giurgiu play Austria Wien in the Europa League group stage at 20:00hrs., EEST, on Thursday.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, the Bucharest Gendarmerie says that the supporters of the Austrian team have 250 tickets, and admission to the stadium starts at 18:30hrs, upon producing a ticket or an invitation.

Admission to the stadium, passage through the turnstiles, guarding the locker rooms and referee protection, along with showing the public around and guarding them at the stadium will be ensured by security officers hired by the organiser.

The Gendarmerie informs the supporters that the legislation in force bans individual possession, use or conduct of operations involving pyrotechnic devices, meaning the spectators will be forbidden from carrying or importing such devices to the stadium.

Spectators are not permitted to stand on the stairs that divide the stadium in areas, to occupy other places than those mentioned in the admission documents or to refuse to leave the place at the oral warning of the security officers. Also banned is the display of written words inciting to national, racial, class of religious hatred, as well as any kinds of negative discrimination or violence.

No toxic substances, alcoholic beverages, blunt instruments, knives, daggers and similar items that may endanger the lives of the spectators.