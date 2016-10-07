Net average monthly pay slightly down this August to 2.076 lei

The net average monthly wage was 2.076 lei this August, down 2 lei (- 0.1 percent) from the month before, while the gross nominal average pay was 2.874 lei, just 1 leu less than in July 2016, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Compared with August 2015 the net average wage was up 14.5 percent. The highest net average pay was in the IT sector (IT services included), specifically 5,464 lei, while the HoReCa industry was at the opposite end with just 1,261 lei.

In August 2016, the net average wage was lower than in the previous month for most economic activities as an effect of the award, in July, of occasional bonuses (quarterly or annual premiums, holiday bonuses, performance perks), in kind benefits and cash aid, benefits from the net profit and other funds (meal and gift vouchers included), but also of lesser production performance or lower revenues, INS informs.

The most significant declines in the net average wage were as follows: – 9.8 pct in warehousing and transportation support activities; between 7 and 9.5 pct less in insurance / reinsurance and pension funds activities (except for the public social security system); the manufacturing of coke and crude oil products, the manufacturing of road transport vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers; between 2.5 pct and 4.5 pct less for leather tanning and dressing (including the manufacturing of luggage and leather goods, straps and shoes, furs preparation and dyeing), financial intermediation (except for insurance and pension funds activities), other industrial activities, the manufacturing of textiles, the supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, hotels and restaurants.

The most significant rises in the net average wage were as follows: 19.3 percent in the mining of metal ores; 16.4 percent for coal mining; between 3 and 8.5 percent for real estate transactions, crude and gas extraction, the metal industry; between 1.5 and 2.5 percent for air transport, telecommunications and publishing activities.

In the public sector, the net average monthly wage was up from the month before in healthcare and social assistance (+5.3 percent), public administration (+3.1 percent), education (+2.8 percent), following the enforcement of the legal provisions for the remuneration of public employees.