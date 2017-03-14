Net average monthly wage down 2.3 pct in January

The net average monthly wage was 2.300 lei this January, down 2.3 pct from December 2016 when the pay was augmented by various occasional bonuses, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a release this Monday.

The gross nominal average pay was 3,168 lei in January 2017, 2.7 pct down from December 2016. The highest net average wage was in the tobacco industry (6,467 lei), while the HoReCa industry was at the opposite end with just 1,299 lei, INS said.

Compared with January 2016, the net average wage was up 18.4 percent. The year-on-year real wage index was 118.3 pct, while the real wage index compared to the previous month was 97.9 pct. Compared to October 1990, the real wage index was 174.7 pct, by 3.8 percentage points less than in December 2016.

In January 2017, the net average wage was lower than in the previous month for most economic activities as an effect of the award, in December 2016, of occasional bonuses (quarterly or annual premiums, holiday bonuses, performance perks), in kind benefits and cash aid, benefits from the net profit and other funds (meal and gift vouchers included), but also of lesser production performance or lower revenues, INS specified.

The most significant declines in the net average wage were as follows: – 31.9 pct in water transportation; – 28.6 pct in the manufacturing of coke and crude oil products; between -17.5 pct and – 23.5 pct in forestry and forest exploitation (fishing and aquaculture included), the manufacturing of other transport means, wastewater collection and treatment, crude oil and natural gas extraction; between – 12 pct and – 16.5 pct for printing and reproduction of recorded media, real estate transactions, warehousing and transportation support activities, the manufacturing of textiles, R&D, metallurgy, the manufacturing of computers, electronics and optical devices, extraction-supporting services, the manufacturing of paper and paper products, repair, maintenance and installation of machines and equipment.