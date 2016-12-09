Net average monthly wage up to 2,108 lei this October; IT sector tops earning rankings

The net average monthly wage was 2,108 lei this October, by 14 lei or 0.7 pct higher as to the previous month; the highest average pay was in the IT sector, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a Friday release.

The highest net average wage was in the IT sector (including the IT services) with 5,513 lei; the HoReCa industry was at the opposite end with 1,281 lei. The net average earning this October was higher than in September in most activity sectors, mainly due to occasional bonuses (including annual bonuses), in-kind benefits and cash aid, benefits from the net profit and other funds (meal and gift vouchers included), but also of production accomplishments or higher revenues, INS informs.

The most significant increases in the net average wage were in coal mining, specifically +4.8 percent (2,649 lei); textiles, metallurgy, motion picture, video and television program production – between 3.5 and 4.5 percent; the manufacturing of cars, machinery and equipment, the manufacturing of basic pharmaceutical products and preparations, wood processing, the manufacturing of wood and cork products, except for furniture (including straw and basketry products), the manufacturing of rubber and plastic products, printing and reproduction of records, telecommunications, research and development, financial intermediation auxiliary activities (including insurance and pension funds), show-staging, entertainment and recreation activities, other mining activities, metal constructions and products (excluding cars, machinery and installations), the production other non-metallic minerals, agriculture, hunting and related services – between 1.5 and 2.5 percent.

The activities to record the most significant decreases of the net average wage were the extraction of crude and natural gas (minus 26.5 percent, to 4.218 lei), extraction auxiliary activities (minus 15.8 percent to 4.097 lei), the manufacturing of coke and crude oil products (minus 15.6 percent, to 4,162 lei), the manufacturing of beverages, the collection and treatment of wastewater, professional, scientific and technical activities, storage and auxiliary transport activities – between 1.5 and 4.5 percent less.

In the public sector, the net average monthly wage was slightly up from the month before in health care and social assistance (+4.4 percent), education (+3.3 percent) and public administration (+0.4 percent).

Compared to October 2015, the net average wage was 12.7 percent higher this October, and the real wage index compared to the same month was 113.2 percent.