Net investment in national economy, down 3.3 pct in 2016

Net investment carried out last year in Romania’s national economy stood at 70.281 billion lei, declining 3.3 percent from 2015, according to data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In Q4 2016, net investment in the national economy totalled 23.804 billion lei, by 14.9 percent lower than in the same quarter of 2015.

Therefore, in Q4 2016, compared with Q4 2015, net investment in the national economy reduced by 14.9 percent, amidst a decline recorded in all components: other expenditure (-26.1 percent), new construction works (-16.1 percent) and equipment – including means of transportation (-9.3 percent).

In respect to the share of net investment in all components in Q4 2016, compared with Q4 2015, an increase occurred in the net investment’s share in equipment (means of transportation included) by 2.3 percentage points and in new construction works by 0.3 percentage points. The share of net investment in other expenditure dropped by 2.6 percentage points.

In 2016 compared with2015, net investment in the national economy declined 3.3 percent, with the drop reported in: other expenditure (-16.9 percent) and new construction works (- 2.8 percent). Growth by 0.3 percent was recorded in equipment (including means of transportation).

Compared with 2015, in 2016 a growth of the net investment’s share in equipment (means of transportation included) was recorded of 1.4 percentage points and in new construction works by 0.3 percentage points. The share of net investment in other expenditure dropped by 1.7 percentage points.