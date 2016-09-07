Net investment in Romania advances 8.7pct in H1 2016

Net investment in Romania’s economy exceeded 29.312 billion lei in H1 2016, up 8.7 percent from H1 2015, according to data with the National Statistics Institute (INS) released on Tuesday.

“In H1 2016 compared with H1 2015, net investment in Romania’s national economy advanced 8.7 percent, an increase that has reflected on all the components: equipment (including means of transport) up 13.3 percent; new construction works, up 6.1 percent and other spending, up 1.7 percent. Compared with H1 2015, net investment in H1 2016 was noticeable in equipment (including means of transport), up 1.2 percentage points. Net investment in new construction works was down 1.0 percent and other spending declined 0.2 percent,” INS says.

In Q2 2016 compared with Q2 2915, net investment in the Romanian economy advanced 9.7 percent, as reflected in an 11.9-perecnt rise in new construction works; a 9.3-percent rise in equipment (including means of transport) and a 1.9-percent increase in other spending.

Compared with Q2 2015, the weight of net investment in new construction works advanced 1.9 percent. Net investment in equipment (including means of transport) was also down 1.7 percent in weight, and other spending was down 0.2 percent.