New Government formation: President Iohannis announces first round of consultations with parties on Wednesday, says integrity criteria on PM designation remain put

President Klaus Iohannis announced that on Wednesday he will have the first round of consultations with the parties that entered Parliament in regards to the Government formation.

“Tomorrow I will have the first round of consultations with the parties that entered Parliament. We shall see how they see the follow up, which has to do with the formation of a Government,” the head of state said on Tuesday.

He emphasised that if final results show up by the end of this week, he will very probably convene the new Parliament next week.

Iohannis has lodged a letter on Tuesday to the chairs of the political parties and formations inviting them to consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Each delegation can number up to five people.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state will be consulting the Social Democratic Party (PSD) starting with 10:00hrs, the National Liberal Party (PNL) at 11:00hrs, the Save Romania Union (USR) at 12:00hrs, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) at 13:00hrs, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) at 16:00hrs, the People’s Movement Party (PMP) at 17:00hrs and the parliamentary group of the national minorities at 18:00hrs.

“Integrity criteria on Prime Minister designation remain put”

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that he upholds the integrity criteria he expressed before the electoral campaign as regards the designation of the Prime Minister.

“Tomorrow I will have the first round of consultations and we will see what each party envisages, how they wish to propose their agenda. As regards the integrity criteria – I announced them before the electoral campaign so as to be clear and they are still put,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.

The head of state underlined that at the time, he hasn’t conditioned or linked the integrity criteria to any law.

“The law is in force since 2001, and whether the law remains or not it’s a matter that depends on the Parliament, on the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR). When we have something, we discuss it,” said Iohannis, arguing that the law on the set up of the Government is secondary.

The turnout of elections is low; pleased that voting ended well

The President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the turnout of the parliamentary elections was low, but is pleased that voting has ended well.

“Referring to the turnout of the elections which was approximately 39.5 pct, I find it low, but it fits the turnout in other parliamentary elections. We all wanted, I wanted very much to have a better turnout, but I think that those who had a word to say, they said it, and I am pleased that elections have ended well,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.

The head of state thanked those involved in the organization and functioning of the voting.

“Elections have ended well and, in principle, the results are known in the meantime very well. Regarding the organization, we must remark that elections have unfolded quietly, with no notable incidents, things have been organized very well and it is the case to thank all those involved in the organization and conduct of the voting – the Central Electoral Bureau and within it, particularly, the Permanent Electoral Authority. The Government should be thanked, especially the Ministry of Interior (MAI) and structures of the ministry – Police, Gendarmerie. All have done their duty and with use. The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) should be thanked as well, as it made sure that the electronic systems functioned. And special thanks addressed to independent observers who have contributed to the smooth flow of the election process,” Iohannis stated.

On possible Right-wing gov’t headed by Ciolos: It’s something parties will probably tell me Wednesday

When asked if he sees possible a Right-wing government headed by Dacian Ciolos, the Head of State said that this is something that it will be probably communicated to him on Wednesday at the consultations he has scheduled with the parliamentary parties.

He specified he had no meeting with premier Dacian Ciolos after the 11 December parliamentary elections.

When asked if he has scheduled such a meeting with the PM, Iohannis answered that “all public meetings are communicated.”

The president also said that he is going to have several talks with the person who will be nominated for Prime Minister, so that “I can have a good picture of the proposals forwarded by the nominee and of the government which the respective person would like to shape up.”

The head of state wouldn’t like to comment on the PNL outcome.

“These matters are and will be discussed inside the parties and, to the extent to which they also regard me, I’m waiting for the parties to come to the consultations with various topics they wish to talk to me. (…) I won’t comment on these results, they will be commented by the people of the PNL and by all analysts who are preoccupied with. (…) My responsibility is to find the best solution for a Government,” asserted Iohannis.

President Iohannis also said it is too early to talk about what will happen in the future.

“I don’t see why we should consider such extreme scenarios. I believe that eventually everybody will calm down, will land with their feet on the ground and will proceed to form a Government,” specified Iohannis, when asked if there will be chances to dissolve the Parliament.

About possible suspension: I do not fear any legitimate political demarche

President Klaus Iohnnis also declared on Tuesday, asked whether he fears a suspension, that he doesn’t fear any legitimate political demarche.

“I do not fear any legitimate political demarche,” stated the head of the state, at Cotroceni Palace.

The leader of the Alba Organisation of the Social Democrat Party, Ioan Darzu, declared on Monday, in a press conference, that the best candidate for the office of Prime Minister is the party’s leader, Liviu Dragnea and the head of the state must respect the will of the people, otherwise not ruling out a suspension of the president.

“From my point of view, and I discussed it with my colleagues too, the best candidate (for the office of Prime Minister – n.r.) is Liviu Dragnea. And we believe that he can, the way he has lately led the party, lead very well the country. He is determined, he has got expertise at the Development Ministry and he know the real problems of Romania. What more can he do: he can lead Romania starting today,”stated deputy Ioan Darzu.