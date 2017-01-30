New jabs between Palaces, this time over 2017 budget. Government postpones budget approval until after CSAT’s Tuesday meeting. Grindeanu, Dragnea accuse Presidency of “double standards” given the way it handled Ciolos’s draft budget

After the draft ordinances on the granting of pardons and the amending of the Criminal Code generated controversies between President Iohannis and the Government, which prompted the president to show up unannounced at a Government meeting ten days ago, new tensions between the Cotroceni Palace and the Victoria Palace have appeared these days, this time generated by the 2017 budget.

The Government would have liked to adopt the draft budget last Friday, but the decision was postponed for the week that starts today. The Supreme Defence Council’s (CSAT) report on the funds allocated to national security institutions was still needed. On Friday, the Government waited for several hours for the President’s answers regarding the national security institutions’ budgets. Toward the end of the afternoon, the Cotroceni Palace announced that the Supreme Defence Council (CSAT) would issue its report on this issue next Tuesday at noon.

In these conditions, in its turn, the Government postponed the adoption of the 2017 budget, fuelling the dissatisfaction of Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea and Premier Sorin Grindeanu. The PSD leader stated that CSAT’s report could have been given after the Government approved the budget. Just as was done in the past.

Liviu Dragnea stated that in previous years this consultative report was issued a day after the budget was adopted. Premier Grindeanu allegedly pointed this out to President Iohannis, and the head of state said that “[what happened] last year was one thing, now it’s something else,” Liviu Dragnea claimed.

“If he is using any report to block or delay one of the Government’s acts, he’s not acting fairly. He’s engaged in a negative offensive campaign against the Government and he’s using any opportunity to administer blows, attack, criticise, insult,” Liviu Dragnea said.

President Klaus Iohannis’s reply immediately followed.

“In 2015, the Government sent to the CSAT Secretariat the draft budgets for national security institutions on December 7. CSAT convened on 10 December 2015 to issue the report. This year, the Government decided to act without coordinating itself with the CSAT, unilaterally establishing the draft budget approval agenda,” reads a presidential communique issued on Friday.

The course of events on Friday, the day the Gov’t postponed the adoption of the budget and its filing in Parliament as initially scheduled

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis ordered the convening of the Supreme Defence Council (CSAT) for Tuesday, in order for it to analyse the budgets of national security institutions, budgets that the CSAT Secretariat received on the same day.

Subsequently, although the draft budget was on the order of the day of the Government’s meeting on Friday, after several hours of futile waiting for the CSAT report, Premier Sorin Grindeanu held a press conference and announced that the Government was postponing the approval of the budget for after the CSAT meeting next Tuesday.

“The draft budget for national security institutions, transmitted by the Government, arrived at the CSAT Secretariat this afternoon. In this sense, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has ordered the expeditious convening of the Supreme Defence Council for Tuesday, January 31, 12.30 p.m., to analyse the draft budget,” the Presidency informed on Friday.

The decision came after the president sent Premier Sorin Grindeanu, the day before, a letter warning him that the lowering of the budgets for the national security domain is “not only unjustified but complete inopportune,” a “grave error” and “an attack on Romanians’ security.”

“I warn that this approach concerning the budget construction is not showing the responsibility that the political and institutional commitments as well as the risks and vulnerabilities that exist in the current regional and international security context are imposing on us, as a country and a state. In this sense, ensuring national security, not temporary political vanity, should be an absolute priority.

“The Government’s intention to lower these budgets represents an irresponsible gesture and a grave error. We can never fool around with citizens’ safety, with Romania’s security. I remind you that, based on the current judicial framework, the draft budgets in the national security domain should receive the CSAT report before being approved by the Government. (…) When Romania’s interest is at stake, not present interest but our long-term interest, the lowering of budgets in the national security domain would represent an attack on Romanians’ security,” the president pointed out in his letter to the premier, a letter sent last Thursday, in which he referred to the budgets of the Defence Ministry and of the intelligence services, budgets cut by the Government.

Premier Grindeanu, disappointed after talks with President Iohannis

After several hours of waiting, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu informed the Government members that the draft budget would not be included on the agenda of the Government meeting on Friday, and would be debated next Tuesday, after the CSAT meeting.

“At this moment, I can tell you that in our view the 2017 budget is finalised. We have all the reports, including the one from the Fiscal Council. During this period, we have discussed with all credit release authorities. Our desire was for everything included in the governing platform to be financed. From some credit release authorities, we received lower budgets for goods and services from the get go, such was the case with the Lower Chamber and the Senate,” Sorin Grindeanu said at the start of the Government meeting.

He pointed out that the lowering of some institutions’ budgets would not affect their proper functioning.

“I had talks with President Iohannis today. I had hoped for a [procedural] route as the one seen last year. I’m informing you that the CSAT meeting will take place at 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday. I’ve informed the leadership of the two Chambers that we will hold a Government meeting to approve the budget immediately after the CSAT meeting,” Grindeanu added.

Liviu Dragnea’s reaction to postponement of the budget: Iohannis is incorrectly using the procedure

Social Democratic Party (PSD) President Liviu Dragnea accused President Iohannis on Friday of delaying the adoption of the 2017 budget by convening the CSAT next Tuesday, to discuss the issue of the MoD’s and intelligence services’ budgets.

“Unfortunately, this procedure is being used incorrectly and unproductively by President Iohannis,” Dragnea said, reminding that CSAT was hastily convened last year.

“This wasn’t desired. The Government sent the draft budget, we were expecting the CSAT to be convened maybe this evening. We were prepared to wait for as long as necessary in order to be able to start parliamentary procedures tomorrow. I didn’t manage to understand the notion of expedience until Tuesday. The whole country is waiting for the budget. The CSAT report is consultative, but if the Government were to adopt the budget without a report, an administrative procedure or – God forbid! – a procedure of a different nature would have been triggered,” the PSD President added.

Visibly dissatisfied with the tarrying of the adoption of the budget because of the delay in CSAT’s issuing of its report, Dragnea also stated on Friday that the Government’s decision to postpone the debate on the budget until after the CSAT meeting is correct, pointing out that although in previous years the CSAT issued its report after the budget law was adopted by the Government, this year such a demarche would have triggered an administrative procedure.

“The Grindeanu Government took the correct decision because it’s a Government that observes procedures. Unfortunately, this procedure is being incorrectly and unproductively used by President Iohannis,” Liviu Dragnea said.

He said that although in previous years the CSAT issued its report after the budget law was adopted by the Government, this year such a demarche would have triggered an administrative procedure.

“I didn’t manage to understand the notion of expedience until Tuesday. We are nevertheless talking about the state budget, the whole country is waiting for this report, but I’m absolutely convinced that if the Government were to adopt the budget during the Government meeting, someone would have triggered an administrative procedure or – God forbid! – a procedure of a different nature,” Dragnea emphasised.

PSD leader: Iohannis told Grindeanu that what happened last year was different

Asked to say why the Government did not adopt the draft budget, although there were precedents in which the CSAT report was issued afterward, the Social Democrat leader pointed out President Iohannis told Grindeanu that “what happened last year was different.”

“From what I understood, President Iohannis told the prime minister that what happened last year was different. (…) It’s a completely different treatment,” Dragnea revealed.

“Each person has their own understanding of expedience,” Dragnea said.

“The Grindeanu Government took the correct decision because it’s a Government that observes procedures. Unfortunately, this procedure is being incorrectly and unproductively used by President Iohannis. Last year, the CSAT report was issued the day after the Government adopted the draft budget. This was not desired. Grindeanu was ready to wait for a decision for as long as necessary in order to start parliamentary procedures. I haven’t understood the expedience from today until Tuesday; everyone is waiting for this report, it’s a consultative report. We will all have to wait until Tuesday, until after the CSAT meeting. There is another four- or five-day delay, unfortunately this is what is being done with other bills too, measures that could bring about a better life for Romanians are just being delayed. All members of CSAT are in Bucharest, CSAT can be convened in an hour’s time. Grindeanu informed me too that President Iohannis told him that what happened last year was different,” Liviu Dragnea stated.

The PSD leader claimed that CSAT’s report is consultative and, after all, Parliament is the only institution that approves the budget.

Dragnea: Delaying the budget helps no one

“On Tuesday, we will wait for the CSAT meeting to end so we would set parliamentary procedures in motion. Another four- or five-day delay,” the Social Democrat emphasised. “Unfortunately, this is what is being done with other bills too, measures that could bring about a better life for Romanians are just being delayed. Any delay for the state budget helps no one. I’ve understood the anger that the President expressed in a statement issued yesterday or the day before yesterday. The Finance Minister has discussed with each credit release authority, proving that each institution has sufficient funds to properly function,” Dragnea added.

He also stated that there is no risk in what concerns national security institutions and that the budget stipulates 2 percent of GDP for defence.

“The Finance Minister has discussed with each credit release authority, explaining that each institution has funds for proper functioning. There is no risk concerning the state’s functioning. There is no risk that concerns institutions involved in national security. Two percent of GDP for defence is included in the draft budget,” Dragnea concluded.

“The Prime Minister and I, we are not forgetting the country we are living in and the establishment that governs. Not a legitimate establishment, so as to know what we are talking about. I advised the prime minister to observe procedures ad literam,” Dragnea said when asked why he did not adopt the draft budget without CSAT’s report if there was a 2013 precedent in this sense.

PSD President Liviu Dragnea also stated on Friday that by being postponed for Tuesday, the 2017 budget will basically have to be adopted “with all expedience” a week from Tuesday, stating that the Parliament will work on the budget over the weekend too.

“Had we fulfilled the procedures today, the adoption day would have been next Friday. By being postponed for Tuesday, the final vote should basically take place a week later, the second Tuesday starting today, with all the expedience we are capable of,” he said.

Liviu Dragnea stated that lawmakers will work within the committees over the weekend too, in order to adopt the budget.

“We are working every day, work is being done every day. If on Tuesday we manage to receive the draft budget from the Government, on Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday evening we will convene the Joint Standing Bureau. The two-day deadline for amendments starts at that moment; of course, work will be done on the budget on Saturday and Sunday,” he pointed out.

Angered by President’s postponements, PSD leader accuses: Iohannis is engaged in an offensive, negative campaign against the Gov’t and uses every opportunity to administer blows

On Friday, PSD President Liviu Dragnea also stated that the letter that President Iohannis sent to Premier Grindeanu, concerning the budgets of defence institutions, is “a political gesture,” adding that the head of state “did not have the correct information.”

“Political gesture. Only a political gesture. He’s engaged in an offensive campaign, a negative campaign in my view, against the Government and against us and he is using any opportunity to administer blows, attack, criticise, insult. I don’t see why such a letter was sent,” the PSD President said when asked for his comments on President Iohannis’s letter.

Liviu Dragnea said that Iohannis did not have the correct information.

“I believe President Iohannis did not have the correct information because I refuse to believe he could have made such statements were he to have the correct information. It’s not an irresponsible Government, let this be clear, and in what concerns the defence budget, Romania hasn’t had 2 percent of GDP for defence until now,” he added.

In what concerns the intelligence services’ budgets, Dragnea said that the Finance Minister held “detailed” discussions with the leadership of the intelligence services and “no operation, no action whose goal is the defence of national security is being jeopardised.”

Presidency replies to Dragnea and Grindeanu

On Friday evening, the Presidency made new statements about CSAT’s report on the draft budgets for national security institutions.

The Presidency pointed out that in 2015 the Government sent to the CSAT Secretariat the draft budgets for national security institutions on December 7. The CSAT convened on 10 December 2015 to issue its report on them.

“This year, the Government decided to act without coordinating with the CSAT, unilaterally establishing the draft budget approval agenda.”

In the communique in which it announced the convening of the CSAT on January 31, the Presidency pointed out: “The draft budget for national security institutions, transmitted by the Government, arrived at the CSAT Secretariat this afternoon (Friday, January 27 – editor’s note).”

The Presidency’s statements came after Premier Grindeanu and PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated that last year it was possible to hastily convene the CSAT but this year the CSAT meeting was unjustifiable postponed for four days.

Dragnea: Had I known they were issuing a communique, I would have stayed at Parliament

Later that evening, in a television interview, the PSD leader reacted after the Presidency pointed out that this year the Government decided to act without coordinating its actions with the CSAT, unilaterally establishing the draft 2017 budget approval agenda in what concerns the national security institutions.

“I’ve just seen the Presidency’s communique. Had I known they were going to issue a communique, I would have stayed at Parliament. The fact that in 2015 the draft budget was sent to the CSAT Secretariat has no relevance. The CSAT Secretariat does not issue the report on the draft budget, not even the president alone. With all honesty, we are talking about the CSAT report that was issued after the Government approved the draft budget. Premier Grindeanu acted very correctly. A great mix-up is being made. CSAT does not mean solely the country’s president,” Liviu Dragnea stated for Antena3 private television broadcaster.

Liviu Dragnea nevertheless wanted to emphasise that he is “at war against no one,” but that Iohannis has “an offensive plan, a warrior’s plan.”

“ I’ll start talking about those having real criminal problems”

The Social Democrat Party leader threatens that, from the middle of the next week, he will begin to speak. And he suggests that he will talk about “those having criminal problems” in the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR).

“I think I’ll start talking next week, probably from the middle of the next week, about those having real criminal problems in Romania. Because I am tired of seeing that they talk about criminal problems, criminal problems, criminal problems, indicating only PSD and ALDE. I didn’t think that I will do this until now, but after entering into the parliamentary procedures for the budget, we’ll clear, we’ll start to clear these things. I had enough and I am bored of criminal complaints submitted by those from PNL and SUR. I haven’t seen Mr. Lazar (Prosecutor General, Augustin Lazar – e.n.) answering to the question that I put to him in a TV show, if he received a complaint from the Permanent Electoral Authority related to the illegal funding of USR. I know he’s not allowed to take action in this case, but he should answer if he received it or not, if he is blocking the file or if he assigned it. As well as other cases, too,” PSD chairman Liviu Dragnea stated on Friday evening.

Liviu Dragnea’s anger erupted after journalists asked him how he answers to the PNL senator Florin Citu, who announced he’ll submit a criminal complaint against him. “There are suspicions that the institution called the National Prognosis Commission (CNP) committed an illegality to help PSD and the Government formally led by Sorin Grindeanu justify the budget for 2017. Specifically, CNP was forced to revise its forecasts according to those presented by PSD and Liviu Dragnea and to provide a legal ground for issuing the budget on 2017. The explanation is simple: in order for PSD to be able to achieve its Pharaonic proposals, it needed a higher GDP in 2017. CNP had a lower GDP. I believe CNP was forced to take swollen data from PSD’s government program to make it credible. Specifically, CNP’s winter forecast issued on January 20, 2017 (two months earlier than normally) took the accurate date of PSD’s government program published in September, 2016, although according to the law, the Finance Minister should have taken the data from CNP’s autumn forecast of 2016”, the Vice President of the Budget and Finance Committee of the Senate, Florin Citu, stated.

PM Grindeanu on CSAT opinion on 2017 budget: We support our views and I want us to observe procedures

The Government will support its views in respect to the 2017 budget draft in the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said.

“We shall go on Tuesday to the CSAT (…). I am firmly telling you that there will be no surprises. We support our points of view and there are no changes. This is our vision for the 2017 budget,” Sorin Grindeanu said on Sunday on Antena 3 private television broadcaster.

The PM referred to the fact that the Government couldn’t adopt on Friday the 2017 state budget draft, as it lacked the CSAT opinion.

Moreover, Prime Minister Grindeanu pointed out that he had a telephone conversation on Friday with President Klaus Iohannis, and he hoped that the current Executive will benefit from “an equal treatment” as the Ciolos Government had.

“On 9 December last year the Government meeting was held without the CSAT opinion, and they adopted the budget draft and sent it to Parliament. On 10 December the CSAT meeting was held. (…) As Prime Minister, I hoped for an equal treatment as the one last year, to be able to send the budget to Parliament (…). I have seen that we’re going to have a CSAT meeting on Tuesday. Unfortunately, these things mean 3, 4, 5 days during which all those stages could have been gone through in Parliament,” Grindeanu said.

Asked if he expected the head of state to set obstacles and the 2017 budget to lack the CSAT opinion, Sorin Grindeanu said: “After I have seen the course of events over the past week (…), I have begun to be skeptical. I would like to have a surprise on Tuesday and things to be constructive, to be able to (…) have an opinion on the budget and to have it passed in Parliament, so that a natural track (…) be resumed.”

At the same time, asked why the Government didn’t adopt the budget draft in the absence of the CSAT opinion, Prime Minister Grindeanu said: “Because we live in Romania (…) and I want to observe procedures.”

Finance Ministry publishes new draft 2017 budget: SRI and Presidency budgets lower, MoD budget higher

The adjusted draft 2017 budget was published by the Finance Ministry on the institution’s website, before the Government meeting last Friday.

In contrast to previous draft, new draft hikes revenues and cuts expenditures

The state budget is based on RON 117.08 billion in revenues and on RON 150.20 billion in expenditures, featuring a budget deficit of RON 33.11 billion, the new draft budget posted on the Finance Ministry’s website on Friday shows.

The previous draft, published on January 23, was based on RON 116.48 billion in revenues and RON 149.60 billion in expenditures, featuring the same deficit of RON 33.11 billion.

The funds that the new draft budget allocates for the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the Presidency are lower than the ones allocated by the previous draft budget, but those allocated for the Defence Ministry are higher.

In the previous draft, published on January 23, SRI had a budget of RON 1.88 billion, but SRI’s budget has been lowered to RON 1.70 billion in the new draft.

Likewise, the Presidency had a budget of RON 46.3 million in the previous draft, lowered to RON 41 million in the current draft.

On the other hand, the Defence Ministry had a budget of RON 11.02 billion initially, hiked to RON 16.3 billion in the current draft.

The Foreign Intelligence Service’s (SIE) budget has not been modified, standing at RON 247.06 million.

The new draft budget should have been discussed during the Government meeting last Friday, after PSD President Liviu Dragnea asked early last week, after returning from the U.S. where he attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration, for some ministry’s budgets to be redrawn because they were not in line with the party’s governing platform. Back then, Dragnea stated that Finance Minister Viorel Stefan was “softer than he should have been,” but added that the minister would not be reshuffled.

“Some institutions had budgets higher than [what was] strictly necessary this year,” the PSD leader said.

He claimed public institutions will have smaller budget in the budget’s new form, except for the High Court, Public Ministry and Superior Magistracy Council, where “the hikes are generated by salary rights already approved and partly by ongoing investments.”

Dragnea offered assurances that the Defence Ministry would receive 2 percent of GDP, a commitment Romania took within NATO. “Apart from that, all have lower budgets. (…) [The budget] is lower for the Presidency and SRI too, because they can function,” the PSD President explained.