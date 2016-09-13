New school year, old problems: Dropout, among most acute problems Romania’s education system faces

Over 3 million of pupils and preschool children have started on Monday, the first semester of 2016-2017 school year.

The new school year has 35 weeks of school, totaling 169 working days and has 2 semesters: September 12, 2016 – February 3, 2017, and February 13 – June 16, 2017.

4,200 educational establishments lack fire and health permits

Overall, at national level, 4,221 school buildings require permits from the Civil Contingencies Inspectorate (ISU) and the public health directorates, according to official figures offered by the Education Ministry, Mediafax informs. Likewise, also at national level, there are 20,710 buildings that lack these permits, but not all of them require such permits, with several factors such as construction year and rehabilitation/restoration works being involved. The Education Ministry’s data show that in Romania there are 18,746 educational establishments that have legal personality and operate in 26,733 buildings. In what concerns the educational establishments in Bucharest, Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea stated that around 500 schools allegedly have problems with their ISU permits.

Presidential Spokesperson Dobrovolschi: President shows great interest for education; lot of things not in order

Presidential Spokesperon Madalina Dobrovolschi stated on Sunday, at the Cotroceni Palace, that the Head of State grants a great deal of interest to education, adding that the interministerial group that handles this domain “revealed a lot of things that are not in order.”

“The Romanian President shows a great deal of interest in regards to this topic – education. The Presidential Administration had two meetings with officials of the ministries that are in charge with organizing the start of the school year. The last one took place on July 15, and during that meeting tangible promises were made about the mobilization of the interministerial group, in regards to tallying the information about infrastructure needs at a local level (…) and to verify the way this money is invested for the work needed to obtain the health permits, ISU permits, all those works needed in the infrastructure area. We expect the Government to make public this important plan because it implies a tight collaboration with local and central authorities. There are a lot of ministries handling this domain (…) and all data must be put together by this interministrial group because the children’s safety is essential,” Dobrovolschi pointed out.

Asked about how this group functioned, taking into account the fact that Education Ministry data shows that there are currently 4,000 schools that are not authorized by the Civil Contingencies Inspectorate (ISU) and public health directorates, Iohannis’s spokesperson revealed that this info is known by the president.

“There are pieces of information that reach the president’s table. These discussions, this dialogue required by the president (…) has revealed many things that aren’t all right, because it isn’t normal for this type of problems to be arising at the beginning of the school year, to talk in 2016 about the lack of some permits,” Madalina Dobrovolschi said.

Dropout, a phenomenon that generates negative effects on individuals and the entire society

Dropout is one of the most acute problems Romania’s education system faces, the country’s National Statistics Institute says in a pamphlet posted on its Facebook page.

‘Dropout is one of the most acute problems education in our country faces, a phenomenon that generates negative effects on individuals and the entire society. The most frequent reasons behind it, according to statistical research, is a precarious economic situation, being part of a dysfunctional family, parents leaving their children behind to work abroad, the absence of attractive jobs for young people,’ reads the document.

The INS projection of school population in Romania to year 2060 shows the dropout rate for the 2013-2104 academic year in primary and secondary schools at 1.5 percent (1.3 percent in the case of primary schools and 1.9 percent in the case of secondary schools). The highest dropout rate was reported in vocational crafts schools, of 7.9 percent. In high schools and vocational schools, the dropout rate was 2.9 percent in the 2013-2014 school year.

‘In a constant scenario, the size of the resident pre-school and school population aged 0 to 23 years is projected to decline from 3.7 million in 2015 to 2.1 million in 2060. By age brackets, the biggest decline should be in the 3-5-year bracket (45.4 percent), while the smallest should be in the 15-18-year bracket (-39.9 percent, from 692.9 thousand students to 416.1 thousand). By gender, the decrease in the female pre-school and school population should exceed the decrease in the male population, -42.6 percent to -42.3 percent. The decline in the pre-school and school population should be witnessed in all counties. The smallest relative declines, below 22 percent, should be reported in the counties of Ilfov (-21.6 percent) and Brasov (-20.7 percent), while the county of Gorj is expected to report the biggest decline, of 69.8 percent,’ according to the INS publication.

Among the most affected counties as a result of declining pre-school and school population would be the counties of Botosani, Braila, Caras-Severin, Mehedinti, Olt and Valcea (over 60 percent). The least affected ones, with decline rates of between 23 percent and 30 percent, should be the counties of Bacau, Constanta, Neamt, Sibiu and Suceava.