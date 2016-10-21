New vehicles sales up 18.6pct, national manufacturing down 8.7pct in January-September

The new vehicles sales have recorded a 18.6pct leap in January – September 2016, to 101,468 units, while the national manufacturing diminished by 8.7pct to 272,396 units, a release by the Car Makers and Importers’ Association (APIA) says.

According to the source, issued on Thursday, the total amount of manufactured vehicles recorded at national level, January through September, as many as 272,396 units, down 8.7pct against the same period of 2015. Out of this figure, 239,110 vehicles were made by Dacia (in Pitesti) and 33,286 by Ford (in Craiova).

The APIA data say that as many as 244,993 units were exported in the said period, down 9.2pct as compared to the same period of 2015. The most asked for model at the export continued to be Dacia Duster (135,046 units), up 13.1pct against 2015, followed by Dacia Sandero (33,963 pieces, -15.4pct), Ford B-MAX (33,269 units, -14.2pct), Logan MCV (26,828 pieces, – 6pct) and Dacia Logan (15,887 units, – 63.1pct).

Topping the sales list was Dacia, with 25,090 units (30.5pct market share and volumes up 2.2pct against the same period of 2015), followed by Volkswagen, with 8,533 units (10.4pct market share; volumes up 23pct), Skoda with 7,590 units (9.2pct market share, volumes up 21.2pct), Renault with 5,911 units (7.2pat market share, volumes up 40.9pct), Ford – 5,017 units (6.1pct market share, vol. up 15.2pct) and Opel – 3,830 units (4.7pct market share, vol. up 45.1pct).

APIA specifies that the main engine of the car sales in Romania remains the legal entities category, of 69pct. On the other hand, sales to individuals have grown by 35.2pct against the same period of 2015, although the Car Scrappage Programme sales were only 7.5pct higher than in 2015.

In the first nine months of 2016, the used cars’ registrations from import recorded significant volumes, over 225,000 pieces, meaning a 24.2pct soar against 2015.

Depending on the type of fuel, the weight of Diesel engines continues to drop on total market reaching in the mentioned period of 2016 to be only 48.1pct of the market, as compared to 2015.