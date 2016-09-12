Nicusor Dan contradicts Blaga: “Time for technocrats is just beginning”

Save Romania Union (USR) President Nicusor Dan states that his party will support a technocrat Government, being of the opinion that political governments have failed and “corruption and cronyism have flourished” around them.

“PNL believes that the time for technocrats has passed, USR states it is just beginning. Political governments have failed in rendering the administrative act transparent, have politicised the public administration up to the point of choking it, corruption and cronyism have flourished around them.”

“The Ciolos Government is not perfect, but it has really started administrative reform, has given meaning to public consultations, has brought professionals within and at the helm of ministries. I’ve stated that many of the members of the Ciolos Cabinet, the Premier himself, fit the USR member’s profile. If the old political parties do not want them, many citizens continue to want a technocrat governance that USR will support,” Nicusor Dan wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Nicusor Dan was referring to PNL Co-President Vasile Blaga’s statement that the technocrat Government was a necessity but is showing its limits and a political Government is needed, Agerpres informs.