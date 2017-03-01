Nicusor Dan denies illegally financing USB’s campaign, blames investigation on AEP Vice President

Nicusor Dan defends and denies the accusations levelled against him concerning the illegal financing of Save Bucharest Union’s (USB) local elections campaign in 2016, realitatea.net writes.

The Save Romania Union (USR) President believes that behind the investigation into the financing of the party he leads lies the interest of one of the Standing Electoral Authority’s (AEP) Vice Presidents.

“AEP is behaving abusively and we suspect that behind the absurd requests it is sending us lies the interest of one of the institution’s vice presidents, Mr Mituletu, who wants to curry favour with the ruling power in order to obtain the institution’s leadership in return,” Nicusor Dan wrote on Facebook.

In response, AEP Vice President Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica claims he has nothing to do with this issue.

“Referring to AEP’s verifications of USR, Nicusor Dan claims I allegedly have an interest or I allegedly filed the USB notice with the prosecutor’s office. My signature is not on the documents and requests sent to USR and USB, they are signed by Muhulet Marian for the AEP President. So far, I haven’t seen any document from any electoral competitor for the reimbursement of the expenses incurred in the parliamentary elections, because verifications are ongoing. I didn’t sign the criminal notice for the 2016 local elections either, Muhulet Marian and Toma Costreie, director of verifications, did that too. Muhulet Marian is the vice president who, following the resignation of the president, has signed on behalf of the president all decisions and documents that AEP has issued within and without,” Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica told antena3.ro.