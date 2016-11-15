Nicusor Dan: I have no money left. I cleaned out all my savings ever since the 2012 elections

Nicusor Dan has significant financial problems in this campaign, after he spent all his money in the local elections campaign. The Save Romania Union (USR) leader stated in an interview for News.ro in what conditions he would collaborate with the National Liberal Party (PNL) and what is his stance on the big topics of the campaign, including the bid to amend the Constitution.

On possible USR ministers

How many of USR’s current candidates – we know Mr. Cristian Ghinea is among them too – have the potential to become future ministers in a possible new Government led by Dacian Ciolos?

I believe at least ten USR members have the potential to become ministers, however, I repeat, if Dacian Ciolos comes up with the proposal we won’t oppose it, but we won’t go at the negotiations with their names on the table.

On financing the campaign

From a financial standpoint, what is your situation? Are you receiving a lot of campaign contributions during this period?

No, we are faring worse than we did in the local elections campaign in Bucharest. Back then we managed to collect EUR 300,000, during the pre-campaign and campaign, now we have collected only EUR 150,000, also because our main donors reached during the local elections campaign the upper limit for campaign contributions. Basically, now we no longer have large donors, with three exceptions, in return we have many more online donations. In the local elections, we collected almost EUR 70,000 in online donations, now we have in the ballpark of 100,000. That’s roughly the sum and we will continue to receive [donations]. Obviously, there is another important aspect – the AEP [Standing Electoral Authority] should have reimbursed us the money we spent in the local elections campaign. As stipulated by law, it must reimburse the parties that won at least 3 percent [of the votes], and we won 30 percent. They are late. First they said we would be reimbursed in September, then on October 19, now they have put forward a new date – December 5 –, unfortunately we would no longer be able to use them on that date.

Will you use your personal money?

I have no money left. Ever since the 2012 elections, I cleared out all my savings. Money come from the candidates, and the party can no longer collect. So, we will have online donations that will go to the candidates and I hope my colleagues will manage to borrow some money. To start an elections campaign with EUR 100,000, that [sum] is a bit small.

On collaboration with PNL

PNL has already used during the pre-campaign the image of Premier Dacian Ciolos, on some posters in Bucharest. What will USR do? There are two political parties which support the same nominee for Premier.

In what concerns the topic of supporting the Premier, it’s a decision we took, I believe it’s a mature decision. Maybe our audience would have expected us to continue endorsing the anti-establishment discourse against current political parties. It’s the overtone, we are not distancing ourselves from it, however the election of the Premier for the next four years is an extremely important issue and these only possible options have taken shape – Dacian Ciolos or Liviu Dragnea, or a person very close to Liviu Dragnea. We believe Dacian Ciolos is the right option and we have expressed our support. PNL has expressed its support, that doesn’t mean an alliance, not an electoral alliance and not a post-electoral alliance. Each party follows its path. We had several skirmishes with PNL in the local elections, at this moment I can only appreciate the fact that, despite the internal pressures they have within the party, they chose to support a Premier that is not a party member and that would somehow balance between the parties that support him in Parliament. From a PR standpoint, Mr. Ciolos was present at our event yesterday, we won’t be doing more than that. We believe our audience has understood that both Dacian Ciolos and USR mean a real choice, a veritable change. If we are in the position to form a Government, it will differ from the manner of governing seen so far.

Still, after the elections, to form a parliamentary majority, a collaboration with PNL will be needed, because the two parties will most likely try to form a majority, to support Ciolos. How will you collaborate, bearing in mind that currently there is no dialogue between these two parties?

We are not saying we are not talking with the other parties. We have a dialogue, now, within the Bucharest General Council, within Bucharest’s local councils, we have a dialogue with all parties, on all topics that appear. This is also the way we will act at national level, however we will not enter the classic negotiations on distribution of offices, from ministers down to the directors of decentralised institutions, not to say down to school principals. We are not doing this, we said it; we will negotiate with the Premier on all that the act of governance means, we will give him the mandate, in case we are in the position to do so, and the majority will be on our side, we will very clearly negotiate with him the governance platform, we will have a say, we will not ask for ministerial portfolios, however we will have a say on the people that will form the Cabinet and I assure you we will not have a decorative role and we will have a say about any possible backsliding.

On collaboration with other political parties

Could USR collaborate with UDMR?

All parties have the same status for us.

Including ALDE?

Including ALDE, including PSD. These are people who have already governed, who are responsible for both the corruption and poverty in Romania. Obviously, we are talking with everyone, because that is why we entered politics, but we will not form an alliance with any of them.

On Liviu Dragnea, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, Alina Gorghiu

How do you characterise the main leaders of political parties – Calin Popescu Tariceanu, Liviu Dragnea, Alina Gorghiu?

Liviu Dragnea is criminally convicted and it continues to be shocking for everyone to see that he hasn’t taken a step back after the criminal conviction, and that the most important party in Romania, in terms of number of sympathisers, is accepting this situation without a murmur. He is the exponent of local barons, he led one of the poorest counties in Romania, for a very long time, without it showing, no investor went there, no large infrastructure works were carried out. Calin Popescu Tariceanu – at least lately, I’ve seen him attacking the Romanian judiciary in an unjustified and entirely disproportionate manner. I fear both, in case they will form a majority, I fear for the rule of law. In what concerns Alina Gorghiu, she is leading a party that attacked us in the local elections campaign, but, like I said earlier, she has the merit of having managed to impose within the party the option of nominating Premier Ciolos. This is a merit we must recognise.

On Klaus Iohannis

How will you collaborate with President Klaus Iohannis if your party enters Parliament?

As we all know President Iohannis, in no other way but institutionally. Concerning President Iohannis, even though he is not directly involved in this elections campaign, I believe his future term depends on the results of this elections campaign, because PSD and ALDE’s victory would make him a spectator in relation to politics in the next years, and I believe people will censure. So, he is in a situation in which – and this is my analysis – even though he does not institutionally have a say in these parliamentary elections, his political future depends on them.