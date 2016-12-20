Nicusor Dan: I want to be USR’s parliamentary group leader. USR MPs to rent apartments instead of booking hotel rooms

USR President Nicusor Dan stated on Monday that he wants to be the leader of USR’s parliamentary group and a member of the Lower Chamber’s Administration Commission, adding that USR MPs will rent apartments instead of booking hotel rooms and will be responsible when it comes to public funds.

“As I told my colleagues, we will probably have one representative within the Standing Bureau. I don’t want to be that person. I want to be leader of USR’s [parliamentary] group. (…) The Administration Commission is the one whose member I’d like to be if my colleagues allow me,” USR President Nicusor Dan stated when asked whether he wants a position within the leadership of the Lower Chamber.

Asked whether he will force USR MPs to rent apartments instead of booking hotel rooms, Nicusor Dan answered affirmatively.

“Yes, we will have a reasonable attitude toward public funds,” Nicusor Dan said.

The USR President also promised that USR MPs will go to their electoral districts each weekend and will bring citizens to the plenum and to commissions every time they are asked to.

“Every time we will receive requests from people who want to come to the plenum and the commissions, we will bring them. We want to invite to all of Parliament’s special commissions anyone who has a say. We will provoke new debates to break the barrier between the political class and society,” Nicusor Dan said.

In what concerns the parliamentary offices located in electoral districts, most of which are closed, Nicusor Dan said USR MPs are “sensitive to citizens’ grievances.”

“We are sensitive to the petitions, the grievances citizens file with us, we want to organise at central level a commission for the solving of petitions. It’s far more productive than having each of us in their respective county trying to understand all administrative mechanisms. Yes, we will receive all kinds of notifications and we will try to solve them,” Nicusor Dan said when asked what he will do with the parliamentary offices located in electoral districts, most of which are closed.