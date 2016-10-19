Nicusor Dan launches USR campaign slogan – “Dacian Ciolos, you finally have support” – and endorses “Romania 100” platform

Save Romania Union (USR) President Nicusor Dan has stated that the political party he leads backs the “Romania 100” platform launched by the Head of Government and has presented the party’s campaign slogan: “Dacian Ciolos, you finally have support.”

“We are happy with this overture (the launch of the ‘Romania 100’ platform – editor’s note). A very large part of the population backs Dacian Ciolos, they have seen a glimmer of hope in this Government, they have seen transparency, honesty, common sense. The platform he has launched is in agreement with the USR platform. USR supports Dacian Ciolos for a new term as Prime Minister after the parliamentary elections,” Nicusor Dan announced at a press conference.

At the same time, the USR leader also explained USR’s campaign slogan – “Dacian Ciolos, you finally have support.”

“Dacian Ciolos has come up with a platform, ‘Romania 100,’ in which he says how he wants to continue governing. He said he is waiting for support for this project from the political parties and today we are telling him we are giving him this support, the platforms are more than compatible and we want to collaborate in this direction,” Nicusor Dan added.