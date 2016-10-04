Nicusor Dan: Massive voter turnout could prevent PSD+ALDE from forming Gov’t after elections

Save Romania Union (USR) leader Nicusor Dan presented Sunday the results of a voting intention opinion poll for the parliamentary elections, claiming that only massive voter turnout will prevent PSD+ALDE, parties totalling 55 percent in the poll, from forming the Government.

“At this moment, PSD+ALDE would have no problem forming the Government. However, PSD was in a winning situation often before, even just two weeks before the elections, and massive voter turnout often overturned initial calculations. I hope the same thing would happen,” USR President Nicusor Dan stated.

He reiterated that USR does not want to form an alliance, but it wants to vote for a Government by negotiating with the Prime Minister the governing platform and not necessarily Government offices.

“Platform-based and without the party having internal pressure coming from people and groups who want to be ministers. We will be able to have a moral approach to the act of governing,” Dan added.

According to an opinion poll presented by Nicusor Dan, conducted by Kantar TNS, PSD is credited with 45 percent in voting intention figures, followed by PNL (25 percent), USR (10 percent), ALDE (7 percent), UDMR (5 percent), PMP (4 percent) and PRU (1 percent). The answers of 56 respondents who said they will cast their ballots and have a clear voting intention were taken into account.

“I’ve said many times that our target is 10 percent. Rest assured I didn’t pick that figure randomly. (…) We were realistic. We are on an upward trend and two and a half months from now we will be much higher. USR is the third political force in Romania, starting today,” he commented on the results of the poll.

The opinion poll was conducted on September 14-23, through the computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) method, on a sample of 1,001 persons. It has a margin of error of 3.2 percent.

Save Romania Union collects almost a quarter of 200,000 signatures needed

The Save Romania Union (USR) has collected 45,000 of the total 200,000 signatures needed in order to take part in the parliamentary elections on December 11, Mediafax informs. Abroad, USR has collected around 1,000 of the 6,100 signatures needed.

“In the first two weeks we had an average of 1,500 signatures per day. So we had 20,000 signatures after the first two weeks. In the third week… Yesterday we had 45,000, so we had 25,000 in six days, so we are closing in on 5,000 signatures per day. We are optimistic we will reach 10,000 signatures per day. This is the number that would secure 200,000 signatures on October 27. We are very happy that, following our call, we received letters from everywhere in Romania – from Caransebes, Braila, Botosani, Blaj… From every place on the map we received at least one letter, which means that people are starting to know USR and have confidence that it can bring about change and, moreover, they are contributing in a selfless manner,” USR President Nicusor Dan stated.

He admitted that the party has a problem with receiving signatures from Romanians living abroad. “We want to have candidates in the Diaspora and for that we have to file 6,100 signatures by October 12. Currently we only have in the ballpark of 1,000. This is the reason why today and tomorrow 25 persons will leave for Chisinau in order to collect signatures from Romanian citizens living in Chisinau. There are around 400-500,000 there. We continue to await [signatures] from the Romanian Diaspora,” Dan said, pointing out that he too will be present in Chisinau in order to collect signatures.