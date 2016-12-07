Nicusor Dan: The stake of the elections, to prevent PSD from getting power and to attack the rule of law

The leader of the Save Romania Union (USR), Nicusor Dan, stated on Monday, at Iasi, that the main stake of the elections is to prevent PSD from getting the government and to attack the rule of law, mentioning that the only weapon of PSD is to splash mud in USR, by launching attacks of the type “Soros’s people” and “sold to foreigners”.

Nicusor Dan said on Monday, in a press release held at Iasi, that the only weapon of PSD is to splash mud in the USR candidates, adding that he met people on the street who took the “poisoned” messages launched by the Social Democrats and by some of the televisions, according to news.ro.

“There are people telling us on the street that we are sold to foreigners, that we are Soros’s people and that I should have stayed to finish my studies abroad. It’s a wave of hatred similar to the one of 1950s or 1990s, when people were saying ‘We’re not selling our country’, which is totally harmful for the Romanian society. Our main stake is to prevent PSD from getting the government and then to attack the rule of law, as it did it before in the recent years”, stated Nicusor Dan, according to digi24.ro.

He stated that some of the voters are taking from the TV messages like “Soros’s people” or “the ones from USR are sold to foreigners”.

“There is a captive audience of certain Media channels. When you try to discuss with these people and ask them how they know that we are sold to foreigners, they answer that they saw it on TV. It’s a reflex of trust in the Media institutions, some people don’t have alternative sources of information”, also stated the USR leader Nicusor Dan.

He said that USR is registering better scores in Bucharest and in the main university centers than in the rest of the country, but there are no significant differences between the historical regions.

“Our public is evenly distributed”, stated Nicusor Dan, who added that for Iasi, a score of 20 percent is a “realistic target”.