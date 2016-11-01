Nicusor Dan: USR lists targeted by 24 challenges filed in 19 counties

Save Romania Union (USR) President Nicusor Dan announced on Sunday evening that 24 challenges have been filed against USR’s lists of candidates in 19 counties and 3 of the challenges have been rejected. A ruling on the rest of them was expected to come on Monday.

“All Save Romania Union lists of candidates were admitted by the county electoral offices, in all counties (exception: Harghita, Senate). The challenges started pouring in. There are 24 of them so far, in 19 counties, and they keep coming. Three were rejected yesterday and today, the others will be analysed throughout the day tomorrow, in county courts. They are identical to the eight challenges that PSD filed this week against the Diaspora lists, the merger and the lists of signatures of support. It’s PSD’s undemocratic attempt to block USR from running in the elections, like their 2014 attempt to block the votes of Romanians abroad. I’m with the legal team, we are preparing conclusions for all the challenges tomorrow. We will fight until the end to be able to have lists in all counties,” he wrote on Facebook.

Last Wednesday, Nicusor Dan talked at a press conference about “PSD’s deliberate attempt to block USR from running in the parliamentary elections in December,” pointing out that against the backdrop of contradictory legislation he fears some of the party’s candidates may be unable to run.

“We have information from our colleagues throughout the country that 100-200 PSD challenges will be filed against the lists of candidates we are filing today in all 42 constituencies. As I said at the beginning, all these facts show PSD’s deliberate attempt to block a party – USR – from taking part in the elections,” the USR leader pointed out.

Nicusor Dan also pointed out that after 7,500 signatures of support were collected from Romanians living abroad, PSD filed three challenges seeking their annulment. He added that PSD filed three more challenges: against the 350,000 signatures that USR collected in Romania, against the USR-USB merger protocol and against the electoral logo that USR filed with the Central Electoral Office.

Dragnea avoids dialogue with Nicusor Dan so as not to “Teleorman-ise” him

Social Democratic Party (PSD) President Liviu Dragnea told Nicusor Dan that PSD did not file challenges against USR candidacies and that he does not want to have a dialogue with him so as not to “Teleorman-ise” him.

“PSD hasn’t filed challenges against USR in any county. They are resorting to victimisation! USR and the Romanian Ecologist Party (PER) are vying over the same type of electorate. It would be good to stop put an end to these Basescu-like accusations. There is no link between PER and PSD. We are collaborating with ALDE, a collaboration we hope to continue after the elections too. I won’t enter a dialogue with Nicusor Dan in order for him not to end up ‘Teleorman-ised,’” Liviu Dragnea said in a talk-show anchored by Sandra Stoicescu on Antena 3.