The Save Romania Union (USR) will file a legal challenge against the Central Electoral Bureau’s (BEC) decision to reject the party’s logo in the elections, USR President Nicusor Dan stated on Saturday for News.ro. The leader of USR pointed out this concerns a different interpretation of the law and that he will also file a formal agreement through which he accepts USR using USB’s logo.

“The rejection of USR’s logo is the result of an ambiguity stemming from the merger process. At this moment, the merger between USB and USR is not finalised, the reason being that the laws are unclear,” Nicusor Dan stated for the aforementioned press agency.

He pointed out that USR chose one way of interpreting the law, while the BEC chose another one.

USR files 350,000 signatures. Nicusor Dan to run in Bucharest for Lower Chamber seat

On Friday, the Save Romania Union filed with the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) 350,000 signatures of support in order to take part in the December 11 parliamentary elections. According to USR President Nicusor Dan, the signatures were collected “for real.”

“We arrived at BEC with 350,000 signatures, 130,000 of which were collected in the last three days. We want to thank the people who signed for us. We collected these signatures for real. We want to thank the people who collected signatures for us. There were several thousand people who, out of their own initiative, went to their colleagues, their relatives, and brought us 10, 50, 80 signatures. We will not forget that through their effort we can file the party’s lists for the parliamentary elections,” Nicusor Dan stated.

The USR leader complained of “obstacles raised by local authorities.”

Asked whether he will run in the parliamentary elections, Nicusor Dan said he will “very likely” run in Bucharest, for a Lower Chamber seat.