Nicusor Dan: Won’t form electoral or post-elections alliance with PNL, but we’ll back Dacian Ciolos

Save Romania Union (USR) President Nicusor Dan ruled out on Wednesday forming an electoral alliance or a post-elections alliance with the National Liberal Party (PNL), but said that the party may back the same Prime Minister the Liberals will back, namely “very likely” Dacian Ciolos.

“We will not form an electoral alliance or a post-elections alliance with PNL, however we may back the same Prime Minister. This is our individual decision and their individual decision, and this scenario is plausible, and Mr. Ciolos is very likely this potential Prime Minister,” Nicusor Dan said.

Asked whether the Dacian Ciolos option for the Prime Minister’s office after the elections has been discussed with PNL, Nicusor Dan answered in the negative. “Each of these actors has conveyed sufficiently numerous public messages on this construct, but there haven’t been real discussions,” he explained.

Last Friday, President Klaus Iohannis recommended USR President Nicusor Dan to directly extend to Premier Dacian Ciolos his party’s proposal for him to present his projects in order for the political parties to say whether they will back him for a new term in office.

Dan, confident he will collect the 200,000 signatures needed to register with BEC

Clotilde Armand, USR local councillor in Bucharest’s District 1, has announced that the party’s list for the Lower Chamber is opened by Manuel Costescu, who has resigned from the office of secretary of state within the Economy Ministry, followed by Nicolae Daniel Popescu, who lives in United Kingdom, Irina Galupa, who lives in Paris, Anca Sawaia who also lives in Paris, Adela Miron who lives in Scotland, and Larisa Stancu.

The list for the Senate is opened by Radu Mihail – Paris, followed by Cerasela Ponta (Rome), Emanuel Stoica (Paris) and Bogdan Marius Ion (Hamburg).

USR President Nicusor Dan has announced that 7,300 signatures have been collected in order to be able to file the list of candidates for the Diaspora constituency at the Central Electoral Office (BEC).

He added that USR has collected 140,000 signatures at national level and he hopes that the threshold of 200,000 signatures needed to file the list of candidates for all Romanian counties will be reached in a week’s time. “We are collecting the signatures for real; we’ve reached the 140,000 mark, we have to get to 200,000 and I hope in a week’s time we’ll be able to collect the signatures and file the list of candidates for all of Romania’s counties,” Dan pointed out.