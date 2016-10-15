NIK WEST, concerts on October 17 in Beraria H

With an surprisingly look, exuberant energy and innate musical talent, NIK WEST bassist will make her presence felt in Bucharest, in a major concert, which will take place Monday, October 17th at Beraria H starting at 21:00.

Being at her first visit to Romania, the American guitarist dubbed Lenny Kravitz at feminine, proposes to the Bucharest people an unique variant of show, with the guitarist Tomo Fujita – known for his collaborations with Phil Collins, Kenwood Dennard, Ronnie Earl and Paul Jackson – and the drummer John Blackwell – former drummer of some artists such as Prince, Justin Timberlake and Patti Labelle. This formula is called Funkalaya and was noted internationally in a phenomenal way to back into the fore the funky grooves.

NIK WEST is precisely mastering the artistic depths of her instrument. When she is singing the funky influences of Larry Graham, Louis Johnson and Marcus Miller are felt. Known for the song cover of Back in Black by AC / DC, NIK has impressed many diehard fans of the rock and became instantly a favorite of the legendary Steven Tyler. There are many good singers, but only some of them meet the required voice characteristics to make the people listen to them. “I was very much surprised that Lenny Kravitz has watched at all my videos and that he was so impressed with the cover for Teen Town that he wanted to know me personally”, says the artist.

West’s musical journey began in his hometown, Phoenix, Arizona. Her father – a consummate guitarist – taught her to play the guitar back when she was 13 years old. Nik grew up in an environment full of music and creativity, her sisters playing keyboard, drums, violin and guitar.

Although she began her musical way studying the guitar, Nik has realized her true calling when she discovered the bass, during high school, back when she was listening the song You Wanna Be Startin Somethin’ by Michael Jackson.

Her artistic career includes collaborations with artists such as Dave Stewart from Eurythmics, Prince, John Mayer and special guest appearances at The American Idol.

The bassist, singer and songwriter Nik West is much more than a pretty face. Alex Henderson, a renowned music critic of the Billboard sums up the incredible talent of West saying that “it is one of the few artists of the 21st century that does not have gaps in talent.”

While Nik was working on the first album, Dave Stewart of Eurythmics discovered the project, fell in love with her voice and contacted her to work together. In a few days, West was performing with Stewart in Los Angeles in the front of huge crowds.

A little time later she began a collaboration with the songwriter and producer Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette, Michael Jackson and George Strait). Since then, Nik has performed and recorded and with artists such as Prince, John Mayer and Marcus Miller. Her talent has attracted the attention of Lenny Kravitz, Steven Tyler and Flea (RHCP).

Before she appeared on the cover of Bass Musician Magazine and in the Bass Player, Bass Quarterly Germany, and Bass Magazine Japan magazines, West’s skill was noticed by the legendary music company Fender, which offered an artistic endorsement. Nik was one of the first musicians who played the first six-string bass from Fender. Later she was offered an endorsement for SWR Black Beauty amplifiers. The photo with West for the SWR advertisement was selected by the bassist Marcus Miller himself. “When someone was called by Prince and Michael Jackson’s musical director (Michael Bearden), it was clear that it must be something special about that person.”

Tickets for NIK WEST’s concert in Bucharest, are available both in Beraria H, and in the TICKETNET stand in Unirea Shopping Center second floor, The Music store, Mihai Eminescu Library, the TUI Travel Center agencies and Eurolines or online through www.tocketnet.ro, www.berariah.ro, www.iabilet.ro, and www.bilet.ro. The prices of vary by the category of place, as follows: cat. I – 120 lei, cat.II – 90 lei and cat.III – 70 lei.