No more roaming after June 15

Three days from now, people from European Union member states will be able to use their mobile phones on the territory of the EU at the same tariffs they pay in their own countries, B1TV informs.

Extra telephony taxes while outside the country are history. No official registration is needed to benefit from roaming at national tariffs. Starting on June 15, roaming should be implicitly included in all mobile telephony contracts signed with operators that offer roaming services.

The measure comes after the European Parliament, the European Council and the European Commission decided that roaming tariffs should be capped at 3.2 eurocents per minute for calls and 1 eurocent per text message.

Ever since 2007, the European Commission has sought to lower roaming services tariffs. And in 2013, the same body tabled a legislative proposal to eliminate roaming tariffs for citizens who periodically travel in the EU.

If necessary, mobile phone operators can ask clients to prove their residence in or stable ties with the EU state concerned.

At the same time, roaming service providers can implement control mechanisms to detect the risks of abusive or abnormal use of roaming at national tariffs, aside from periodic travels.