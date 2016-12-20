No Romanian nationals among the persons affected by Berlin Attack, says Foreign Ministry

No Romanian nationals have been found so far among the persons affected by the Monday evening Christmas Fair Berlin attack, says the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) in accordance with preliminary data sent until now by the German authorities to the Romanian Embassy in Berlin.

The MAE adds in a release on Tuesday that so far at the Embassy of Romania in Berlin and at the MAE’s Call Center were received three demands of support to locate family members or close persons that are presumed to have been in Berlin during the attack.

MAE says that the checks completed by the diplomatic mission’s representatives confirmed that all of the three persons are out of danger.

The diplomatic mission remains in permanent contact with the competent authorities, being prepared to give consular assistance.

MAE reminds that at the citizens’ disposal are several telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Berlin: +49 30 21239555, +49 30 21239514 and +49 30 21239516, the appeals being redirected automatically to the Call Center of the Contact and Support Centre of Romanians Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the phone operators permanently or the emergency number of the diplomatic mission: +49 16 090884680.