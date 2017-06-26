The relocation of Nokia’s activities in the new campus represents a total investment of over 73 million EUR.

Nokia Campus will extend on a total surface of 27 thousand sq. meters in the first half of 2018

Nokia has 1.6 thousand employees and celebrates 25 years of innovation in Romania

Nokia extends its Timisoara campus with the biggest research and development center in the telecommunications industry.

The center develops broadband wireless technologies which are used in fields like Internet of Things, Big Data, and the new mobile communications technologies.

At the moment, there are over 1.3 thousand employees in the campus: 600 engineers in the newly inaugurated R&D department, and over 700 specialists in the network operating global center, opened in the first stage of the Timisoara team’s relocation, in December 2015. The third and final stage of the team’s relocation will be finished in the first half of the next year.

Currently, Nokia has 1.6 thousand employees and will have opened 300 new work positions by the end of the year, from which 100 will be in the R&D teams (on “Software Development Engineer” and “System Integration & Verification Engineer” positions) and 200 in the services team (on “Project Management” and “Service Engineer” positions).

Key Details About Nokia Campus:

The Nokia Campus in Timisoara is home to the biggest research and development (R&D) in the telecommunications industry in Romania, as well as one of the biggest multiple technologies and multi-vendor networks operation centers, which offers added value services 24/7, in 7 languages, serving key clients in countries like France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain, USA and many others.

Furthermore, it is a center of excellence for the planning, optimizing, implementation and maintenance of multiple technologies networks, offering end-to-end services in Romania and globally, as well as apps, particularly operational maintenance systems (OSS), IoT and customer experience.

Raoul Ros, Country Senior Officer and General Manager of Nokia Romania, declares: “In the 25 years of our presence and innovation in Romania, we have been a key company in the development of the telecommunications locally and regionally. We have built one of the most experienced teams in the industry and developed strong collaborations with the academic area and other essential actors locally. We are proud of our history and very impatient for the future: the technologies we are developing, like 5G, GFast, IoT, IP, cloud, will undoubtedly continue to change the way the world is going to be connected.

With these new investments in the new campus, the development of the R&D centers, network operating and end-to-end services, we are fully prepared to engage in offering plus value and innovative solutions to our customers.”