Non-government loans by credit institutions go down 0.7 pct July 2016, to 216 billion lei

The total amount of non-government corporate and household loans granted by credit institutions dropped by 0.7 percent this July from the month before, to 216.138 billion lei; in a year-on-year comparison, the figures were however 1.8 percent higher, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) said in a press statement released earlier this week.

‘At end-July 2016, non-government loans granted by credit institutions slid 0.7 percent (-0.4 percent in real terms) from June 2016 to 216.138 billion lei. RON-denominated loans inched up 0.5 percent (0.7 percent in real terms), whereas foreign currency-denominated loans shrank 2.0 percent when expressed in RON and 0.8 percent when expressed in EUR. At end-July 2016, non-government loans were 1.8 percent higher (2.6 percent in real terms) year-on-year, on the back of the 15.7 percent increase in RON-denominated loans (16.6 percent in real terms) and the 11.4 percent decline in foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, forex loans dropped 12.6 percent),’ reads the statement.

Household loans extended in July were 1.9 percent higher than in June, while the advance from July 2015 was 29 percent. Forex-denominated household loans declined 2.4 percent from June 2016 and 13.2 percent from July 2015.

The government credit stood 0.9 percent higher in July 2016 than a month earlier, at 91.84 million lei. At end-July 2016, government lending was 7.4 percent (8.3 percent in real terms) higher from the same year-ago period.