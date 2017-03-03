Norwegian delegation visiting ‘Green Path to Sustainable Development’ investment sites in Romania

A Norwegian delegation has visited on Thursday the sites of the investments unfolded under the ‘Green Path towards Sustainable Development’ project funded from a EEA 2009 – 2014 grant and implemented by the Sibiu Environmental Protection Agency, the Ministry of Environment said in a release on Thursday.

The delegation is made of five MPs, two technical experts of the Norwegian Parliament, and two members of the Embassy – deputy Head of mission Herman Basklr, and EEA and Norway Grants Officer Diana Sacarea.

The Norwegian officials want to learn on site how the activities are being carried out and see the results of the project; for this they will visit the building of the Sibiu Environmental Protection Agency and the ‘Brothers Grimm’ kindergarten, that have construction and energy-efficient adjustment works carried out in the context of climate change, but also the tracks where electrical and telecommunications cables have been laid underground as part of the pilot project of the “Transport” vulnerable sector.

The Ministry of Environment is Program Operator for the Program RO07 – Adjusting to climate change that has the ‘Green Path toward Sustainable Development’ predefined project implemented under its scope; the project has a total eligible worth of 4,628,535 euro, of which 694,280 euro in budget financing.

The project is implemented by the Sibiu Environmental Protection Agency between January 2015 – April 2017.

Romania will receive 502 million euro in EEA and Norway grants in the 2014 – 2021 financial period, following the initialing in October 2016 of the Memoranda of Understanding providing for financing to specific areas such as local development and the combat of poverty, improving the situation of Roma, public health, innovation, business environment and SMEs, the NGO sector, research and education, energy efficiency, renewable energy and environment, heritage and cultural exchange, justice, correctional services and home affairs.

The EEA and Norway Grants represent the contribution of Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway to reducing economic and social disparities and to strengthening bilateral relations between beneficiary and donor states

In the programming period 2009 – 2014 Romania benefits until 2017 from an allocation of 306 million euros in support of projects in public health, children and youth-at-risk, cultural heritage, research and scholarships, NGOs, poverty reduction, justice and home affairs, environmental protection etc. The absorption rate for such these funds was 68 pct as of August 1, 2016.