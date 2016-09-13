NRCC organizes Knowledge Center on efficient Debt Collection for Optimizing Cash-Flow and Costs in Cluj-Napoca on September 19

NRCC, Portnoi & Associates and Straetus Romania have the pleasure to invite you to attend on 19th of September, between 5 – 7:30 pm, at Beyfin hotel in Cluj, an interactive & practical Knowledge Center on debt collection & credit management.

Did you know that a DSO> 45 days puts the business in imminent danger?

Join this practical Knowledge Center and find out:

the biggest advantages of outsourcing debt management service

why prevention is better & cheaper than curing in your business

why internal credit policies and well organized debt management process help bring money sooner back in the company

what should a company know before prosecuting a debtor

Who are the speakers?

Roxana Horvat, General Manager, Straetus Bucuresti

Roxana has 10 years of experience in the debt collection industry, working in banks and collection agencies as collection officer, collection coordinator and sales manager, selling debt collection services.

Straetus is an international debt collection agency, organized in franchise system, with more than 50 offices in Romania, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Russia, USA, Israel, England.

Alis Patlageanu, Founding Partner, Portnoi & Associates

Alis is a member of the Bucharest Bar since 2002 and has expertise in public procurement, commercial & corporate, insolvency, EU funding. She is a certified Public Procurement expert & European Structural and Cohesion Funds Accession Expert.

Portnoi & Associates was founded in April 2010 and in June 2014, concluded a long-term partnership with one of the fifth worldwide network of audit and consultancy with over 56,000 members that operates in 1264 offices and in 144 countries.

„The business fails when risk management is not under the spotlight, when business owners aren’t being proactive about collecting payments from their clients.” declares Roxana Horvat.

„A court claim could be regarded as a disease which can be avoided if the patient consults a doctor when it is not too late. Prevention in this field means: focus on the contract design and preliminary contractual negotiations and try to obtain as many guarantees as you can„ says Alis Patlageanu.

All Knowledge Center guests are invited after the seminar, to the NRCC Dutch Networking Drink organized in partnership with BEROBA, starting with 19:30.

Free access for NRCC & Beroba members.

Registration fee for non-members companies: 100 lei (including Networking Drink after).

Register at info@nrcc.ro, until 16th of September.

NRCC is one of the most active bilateral chambers in Romania. Since 2006, by means of dedicated events and industry-focused projects, we support and promote the Dutch-Romanian business community.

