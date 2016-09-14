NRCC organizes Knowledge Center on Employee Engagement & Workplace in Bucharest on September 21

NRCC, Inspired Design & Corporate Office Solutions (COS) have the pleasure to invite you attend on 21st of September, from 6:30 pm, at Hilton hotel, an interactive & practical Knowledge Center on employee engagement & the positive impact of the workplace.

Did you know that employees who have more choice and control over where and how they work are more highly engaged?

Join this practical Knowledge Center and find out:

the factors that impact employee engagement

the state of the offices around the world

workplace strategies & practical tips for creating more resilient & engaged employees

solutions for finding a balance between employee wellbeing & the desire of management/owners to inspire productivity

how to create an ecosystem of spaces that support the diverse needs of individuals and teams

Who are the speakers?

Iulia Iuga-Dohmen, Interior Architect & Designer, Inspired Design

Iulia Iuga-Dohmen is an Interior Architect & Designer operating under her own brand Inspired Design. Iulia focusses on creating atmospheres for residential, commercial and office spaces, while she is actively advocating the “Green Design” concept.

Inspired Design has been exclusively responsible for the design for Geta Voinea Hair and Beauty salons, the Dutch embassy residence in Bucharest, as well as several aspects of hotels like Hotel Angelo, Novotel and Hilton. Iulia has as objective to educate Romanians in style, living/working experience and shifting to “Green”.

Elena Ardelean, Dealer Business Manager Central Europe, Steelcase

Elena has 21 years of experience at Steelcase Inc., global leader in the office furniture industry. She was involved in over 4000 successful projects in Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania. Corporate Office Solutions (COS) is a leading specialist in workplace consultancy & design, fit out, M&E works, project management and office furniture supply, for office interiors. Since foundation, COS holds the sole local authorized dealership of Steelcase. In 2016, COS has been designated Steelcase Platinum Partner, the premier distinction for Steelcase dealerships.

Free access for NRCC members. Registration fee for non-members companies: 80 lei

Register at info@nrcc.ro, until 20th of September.

ABOUT NRCC

NRCC is one of the most active bilateral chambers in Romania. Since 2006, by means of dedicated events and industry-focused projects, we support and promote the Dutch-Romanian business community.

After 10 years of activity, NRCC network now includes 180+ members, representing 20+ industries. More details are available on our website www.nrcc.ro and social media channels: www.facebook.com/NRCC.ro, LinkedIn, www.twitter.com/NRCC_ro