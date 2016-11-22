Number of businesses up 1 pct, employee number advances 2.4 pct in 2015

The total number of businesses increased by 1 percent in 2015 from the previous year to 488,210, whereas the number of employees advanced 2.4 percent, informs a Monday release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

“Compared with 2014, the total number of businesses was by 1.0 percent higher. At the end of 2015 there were 54,020 enterprises in the manufacturing sector, accounting for 11.1 percent of the total number of active companies in the economy (manufacturing, construction, trade and services). Companies in the service sector account for the biggest share – specifically 43.8 percent (213,890),” reads the document.

According to INS, the average number of employees increased 2.4 percent to over 3.926 million.

“In 2015 the average number of employees was by 2.4 percent higher compared to 2014. Businesses in the manufacturing sector accounted for the highest share by the average number of employees (35.5 percent), followed by the service sector (33.9 percent). A manufacturing company had on average 25.8 employees, while trading companies had about 4.9 employees. In a breakdown by sectors, gross investments are as follows: 39.2 percent in the manufacturing sector, construction – 18.6 percent, trade – 10.5 percent and services – 31.7 percent,” the cited source mentions.