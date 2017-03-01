Number of complaints received by Consumer Protection doubled to 100,000 from 2013 to 2016

The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) received in 2016 about 100,000 complaints, almost double as compared to 2013, and the topics show an increased consumer knowledge in the field, announced on Tuesday the ANPC President, Bogdan Pandelica.

“In addition, we have noticed the increased complexity of complaints, the issues brought into question showing an enhancement in knowledge in the field of consumer protection,” said Pandelica, at the PRIA Competition conference.

At the same time, the ANPC President mentioned that the amount of damages recovered has increased in the last three years from one million euro in 2013 to 3 million euro last year.