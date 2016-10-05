Number of insolvencies drops 20.65 percent in first eight months

A number of 5,455 companies entered insolvency in the first eight months of this year, decreasing by 20.65 percent compared to the same period of 2015, the National Trade Register Office (ONRC) data reveal.

Most of the cases were recorded in Bucharest, namely 1,113 (-12.36 percent compared to the period January-July 2015), the capital being followed by Bihor County with 379 (+2.16 percent) and by Iasi County with 330 (+17.86 percent). Depending on the activity area, most insolvency cases were recorded in the wholesale and in retail trade, vehicle and motorcycle repairs, namely 1,720, declining by 23.15 percent compared to the first eight month of last year.

Moreover, 11,613 companies suspended their activity, namely by 0.97 percent less in comparison to the same period of the previous year. Bucharest stands on top of the list with 1,735 (+16.84) companies.

In regards to companies dissolving a rise by 29.53 percent was registered in the first eight months of 2016 and 21,738 cases of the same type were recorded, most of them in Bucharest, namely 4,741 (+47.1 percent).