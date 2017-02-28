Number of insured dwellings reach 1.69 million in January (PAID)

The number of active compulsory insurance policies for dwellings (PAD) rose by 6.13 pct, reaching 1.691 million on January 31, 2017 as compared to 1.593 million PAD polices on January 31, 2016 according to the statistics of the Pool of Insurance Against Natural Disasters (PAID), the company that issues this type of insurance.

At the end of last year, 1,703.047 PAID policies were active, as compared to December 31, 2015 when 1,590.954 polices were active.

According to PAID, at the end of January, 75.1 pct of active policies at national level were concluded in urban areas and 24.9 pct in rural areas and, depending on the type of dwelling, 92.2 pct of the PAID policies aimed at type A dwellings (the structure of reinforced concrete, metal or wood, exterior walls of stone, burnt brick or material undergoing heat or chemical treatment) and 7.8 pct type B dwellings (those with unburnt brick exterior walls or material not subject to heat treatment or chemical).