Number of Jan – April newly set up foreign capital companies up 0.38 pct YoY

The number of newly set up companies running on foreign capital in Romania increased by 0.38 pct in the first four months of this year compared to the same period of 2016, reaching 1,825, shows data with the National Trade Register Office.

The 1,825 new companies had a paid-up capital of more than 14.19 million US dollars, up 7.39 percent YoY.

In a YoY comparison, the number of startups this April was 11 pct down to 437.

Last year was Romania’s leanest in 18 years in terms of new startups running on foreign capital. Thus, in 2016, 5,348 such companies were established, down from 5,831 in 2015. After 1991, most of the businesses were established in 2007, when more than 15,000 startups were registered. At the opposite end, 1995 witnessed the smallest such number, at just 3,400 newly set up companies.

The total value of the share capital of the 5,348 companies is 40 million US dollars, up 1.4 from 2015.

Over the period 1991 – 2016, 209,814 companies were started in Romania on foreign capital, with the total value of the paid-up capital standing at 44.8 billion euros.