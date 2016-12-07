Number of Romania’s new housing units advances 18.5 pct over Jan – Sept 2016

A number of 36,957 housing units were built in Romania in the first nine months of the 2016, up by 18.5 percent from the 31,174 units built in the same period of 2015, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced in a Tuesday release.

According to the document, in the reporting period, the housing units handed over in urban areas accounted for 55.1 percent of the total.

By financing sources for completed residences, the number of units built between January – September 2016 with private funds was by 5,949 higher compared to the same period of 2015, while the number of homes completed with public funds was by 166 less.

The breakdown by development regions shows a rise in the numbers of completed residences in the first nine months of the year as follows: North-West (+2,078 homes), North-East (+1,794), South-East (+1,044), West (+459), Center (+342) and South-Muntenia (+251). On the other hand, decreases were recorded during the same period in the development regions South-West Oltenia (-131 homes) and Bucharest-Ilfov (-54).

INS data shows that 12,851 homes were built in the third quarter of this year, by 1,211 more compared to the same period of the 2015; housing units built in urban areas accounted for 53.4 percent of the total.

By financing sources for the residences completed in Q3 2016, 996 more housing units were completed with private funds as to Q3 2015, while the number of homes completed with public funds was by 215 higher.

There was a rise in Q3 in the number of completed housing units in development regions: North West (+654 homes), North-East (+527), South-East (+229) and South Muntenia (+168).

Conversely, there was a decline in the number of homes completed in Bucharest-Ilfov (-178 homes), West (-75), South-West Oltenia (-68) and Center (-46).