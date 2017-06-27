Number of second-hand vehicle registrations doubles over Jan-May

Used car registrations in Romania in the first five months of 2017 reached 214,318 units, increasing 92.06 percent from the same period of 2016, when a number of 111,590 vehicles were registered, as reveals the statistics of the Driving Licence and Car Registrations Directorate (DRPCIV), consulted by Agerpres.

According to the statistical data, only in May this year, the used car registrations recorded an over two time advance (+105.35 percent), compared to the first five months of the previous year, to 47,051 units.

On the other hand, according to DRPCIV, in respect to new car registrations, in the first five months of 2017, there was witnessed a 23.30 percent increase from the same period last year, to 36,968 units.

At the end of last year, the national car fleet of Romania exceeded 7 million vehicles, increasing 6.21 percent from the previous year. In this total, over 1.25 million vehicles were registered in Bucharest (about 18 percent of the total).