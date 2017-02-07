Oana Schmidt- Haineala, after the 3-hour hearings at DNA: It’s normal for all the involved persons drawing up and adopting the GEO no.13/2017 to be heard

Former Secretary of State for Justice, Oana Schmidt-Haineala, came on Tuesday at the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), being summoned for hearings. She refused to make any statement before hearings.

All the persons having any connection with the context of drawing up and adopting the GEO no.13/2017 must be heard as witnesses, stated on Tuesday the prosecutor Oana Schmidt-Haineala, former Secretary of State for Justice, when leaving DNA.

“All the persons who have been involved, who were in that context of place and time, must be heard as witnesses. It’s absolutely normal” stated the former Secretary of State after almost three hours spent before anticorruption prosecutors.

One day earlier, prosecutor Constantin Sima, also former Secretary of State for Justice, was heard as witness in the same case in which investigations are made on GEO no. 13/2017.

After 3 hours of hearings, Sima said he is witness in the dossier in which the DNA confirmed last week that a complaint was filed by several natural persons about possible guilty acts concerning the way some legislative acts were adopted and that it is carrying out procedural acts.

“I gave a statement as a witness, in the case in which investigations are being carried out regarding Ordinance 13. I cannot offer any other details, this being a case in the stage of criminal prosecution. I have the capacity of witness,” Constantin Sima stated after he was heard at the DNA.

Asked whether he has anything to reproach himself with in what concerns the drafting of the legislative act, Sima said: “No, absolutely nothing.”

When arriving at the DNA offices, Constantin Sima pointed out that he did not contribute to the drafting of that emergency ordinance. “No, I did not contribute,” Sima said.

“The National Anticorruption Directorate registered a notification filed by several physical persons regarding possible guilty acts which the institution has the competency to address, related to the way some legislative acts were adopted. Consequently, in line with criminal procedure stipulations, procedural actions regarding the aspects notified are being carried out. We will offer more details when the circumstances allow it,” reads a DNA communique.

Prior to that, the Justice Ministry pointed out that it received a DNA request to hand over the original documents related to the drafting and issuing of the emergency ordinance amending the Criminal Codes and the bill on the granting of pardons.

“On 1 February 2017, the Justice Ministry received the National Anticorruption Directorate’s request to hand over, by February 2, all the original documents related to the drafting and issuing of the government emergency ordinance of 31 January 2017, which modified law no.286/2009 on the Criminal Code and law no.135/2010 on the Criminal Procedure Code, and of the bill on the granting of pardons,” the Justice Ministry pointed out.

On February 2, Romanian Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar asked the Supreme Magistracy Council to cancel the assignment of prosecutor Oana Schmidt-Haineala and prosecutor Constantin Sima at the Justice Ministry, against the backdrop of the DNA probe into the issuing of the legislative acts amending the Criminal Codes and granting pardons.

Subsequently, the CSM’s Section for Prosecutors decided to cancel the assignment of Oana Schmidt-Haineala and Constantin Sima.