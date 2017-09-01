Official statistics: Jan. – July arrivals at tourist accommodation establishments up by 12.1 pct YoY

January – July 2017 arrivals at Romania’s tourist accommodation establishment were by 12.1 pct higher YoY, reaching 6.608 million, while overnight stays in the same period went up 7.2 pct to 14.251 million, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced.

Of the total number of arrivals, foreign visitors from European countries accounted for the highest share (74.9 pct of the total) and of these, 85.4 pct were from EU countries, with the figures similar to the year-ago period.

Romanian tourists accounted for 79.6 pct of the total number of overnight stays at tourist accommodation facilities, while the foreign tourists’ overnight stays were 20.4 pct of the total. Visitors from Europe accounted for the highest share of foreign tourists’ overnight stays (73.9 pct of the total foreign tourists) and of these, visitors from EU countries represented 84.2 percent.

The net occupancy rate of accommodation places in the reporting period was 28.8 percent overall, by 0.3 percentage points higher than in the similar period of the year before.

The net occupancy rate was 36.5 percent for hotels, 23.4 percent for tourist villas, 22.5 percent for ships, 21.3 percent for bungalows, 20.9 percent for hostels.

Of the total number of foreign tourists who checked in with Romanian tourist accommodation establishments, 176,700 came from Germany; 152,800 from Israel; 132,500 from Italy; 93,500 from France; and 91,200 from the UK.

There were 7.094 ml incoming foreign visitors registered at border checkpoints between Jan. 1 – July 31, 2017, up 24 percent compared to the similar period of the year before.

Most foreign visitors came from European countries (89.7 pct), with the EU accounting for 54.2 percent of the total arrivals to Romania. The EU countries providing most visitors were Bulgaria (25.1 percent), Hungary (22 percent), Italy (9.8 percent), Germany (8.9 percent), France and Poland (both with 5.1 percent) and the UK (5.0 percent).

Departures of Romanians abroad in the first seven months of this year stood at over 11.263 million, up 24.1 percent YoY, with 69.6 percent thereof using road transport for the trip.