Official statistics: Number of housing units delivered in H1 down 4.7 pct

The number of housing units delivered in the first half of this year dropped by 4.7 per cent down to 23,057 units, compared with the same period of 2016, reads a release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

“By residence environment, most housing units were handed over in the urban area, in H1 2017, representing 57.6 of the total. By financing sources for completed residences, the number of housing units built with private funds decreased by 1,619 in H1 2017, compared with H1 2016, while the number of housing units built with public funds increased by 570,” showed the document.

The breakdown by development regions showed a decrease in the number of completed housing units, as following: in North-East (-443 housing units), in the West (-367), in the South-East (-299), in the North-West (-172) and in the South-Eastern Oltenia (-2).

An increase in the number of completed housing units was recorded in the following development regions: central region (+164 housing units), Bucharest-Ilfov (+54 units) and South-Muntenia (+16).

With respect to the second quarter of this year, there were 12,974 housing units handed over, which shows an increase by 347 units compared with the same quarter of 2016.

“By residence environment, in the second quarter of 2017, most housing units were built in the urban area (56.9 per cent). By financing sources for completed homes, the number of completed housing units built with both public and private funds increases by 319 and by 138 respectively, in Q2 2017, compared with Q2 2016,” reads the said source.