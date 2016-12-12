Official vote count confirms exit-poll results. PSD wins parliamentary elections with over 45 pc

*PNL leaders pay for resounding elections failure, Alina Gorghiu resigns

The official vote count has confirmed the exit-poll results presented on elections day. According to the latest partial results that the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) announced on Monday afternoon, PSD stands out as the clear winner of Sunday’s parliamentary elections, with over 45 percent of the votes for the Senate and the Lower Chamber.

Based on the result of the elections, it is clear PSD can stake out claims to the PM’s office and, based on the statements that Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea made on Monday, it is increasingly clear that the Social Democrats prefer Liviu Dragnea for the job.

On Monday, while the Social Democrats were working on their strategy to nominate the Premier and outline the Cabinet, but also on their alliance strategy, the week of long knives started for Liberals, a week in which those guilty for the failure in the elections will have to pay.

PNL President Alina Gorghiu resigned on Monday, stating that this was “the only gesture” she could make following her party’s failure in the elections. Party sources have stated that PNL Secretary General Ilie Bolojan and PNL Bucharest President Cristian Busoi have also readied their resignations.

One of the most nuanced stances was adopted by PNL Timis President Nicolae Robu, who proposed the resignation of all presidents of party branches that scored below 30 percent, including his own, believing that the results of Sunday’s elections cannot be “pinned on” Alina Gorghiu alone.

On the other hand, ALDE, the political party led by Calin Popescu Tariceanu and Daniel Constantin, will not support a PSD Government unless it is represented at the level of ministers and secretaries of state, the alternative being joining the Opposition, party sources told Mediafax on Monday.

Partial results: PSD – Senate – 45.50 pct; Chamber of Deputies – 45.31 pct

The votes cast on Sunday on a national level, and 45.31 pct of the votes expressed for the Chamber of Deputies, after the data from 18,203 polling stations was centralized, said Deputy President of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Marian Muhulet.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) obtained 20.32 pct in the Senate and 19.95 pct in the Chamber of Deputies.

The Save Romania Union (USR) has obtained 8.97 pct in the Senate and 8.92 pct in the Chamber of Deputies.

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has obtained 6.49 pct in the Senate and 6.43 pct in the Chamber of Deputies.

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has 6.01 pct in the Senate and 5.62 in the Chamber of Deputies.

The People’s Movement Party (PMP) has obtained 5.59 pct in the Senate and 5.29 in the Chamber of Deputies.

In regards to the vote for the Chamber of Deputies, a number of 18,203 polling stations were centralized, out of a total of 19,044, namely 95.58 percent, representing a total number of valid votes of 6,741,902. Annulled votes – 204,360, blank votes – 57,451.

In figures, for the Chamber of Deputies, the PSD obtained 3,055,046 votes, the PNL – 1,345,605, the USR – 601,907, the UDMR – 433,631, the ALDE – 379,063, the PMP – 357,000. The other competitors did not pass the electoral threshold set at 5 percent.

In regards to the vote for the Senate, a number of 18,203 polling stations were centralized, out of a total of 19,044, namely 95.58 percent, representing a total number of valid votes of 6,746,909. Annulled votes – 196,988, blank votes – 59,822.

In figures, for the Senate, the PSD obtained 3,070,045 votes, the PNL – 1,371,251, the USR – 605,825, the UDMR – 438,027, the ALDE – 405,772, the PMP – 377,197. The other competitors did not pass the electoral threshold set at 5 percent.

The next BEC report will take place on Tuesday at 10:00 hrs.