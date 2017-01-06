Ombudsman notifies CCR on law banning convicted persons to be members of Gov’t. Decision stirs controversy

The Ombudsman has raised a constitutionality challenge with the Constitutional Court (CCR) on the provisions of article 2 of Law no. 90/2001 regarding the organization and functioning of the Government and ministries, according to which only persons who were not convicted and are not found in a situation of incompatibility can be members of the Executive.

According to a press release sent by the Ombudsman, “the provisions of art. 2 of Law no. 90/2001 violate the principle of ‘checks and balances’, they do not meet the constitutional requirements of predictability and proportionality of law, and do not allow the acknowledging of the right to difference for occupying, in conditions of equality and without non-reasonable restrictions, a position that implies the exercise of state authority”.

In order to conduct the analysis on non-constitutionality, the Ombudsman has examined all the regulations referring to the conditions of assuming positions and public dignities within the three branches of government in a constitutional democracy – legislative, executive, judicial.

Thus, the Ombudsman has concluded the lack of legislative coherence in establishing clear integrity criteria, objectives generally valid for occupying the positions within the three branches of government in a constitutional democracy, an aspect that can affect the principle of ‘checks and balances’ in the state; lack of predictability for the expression “have not been convicted”; lack of a judicial treatment that can be applied differently to some persons that are not to be found in analogous situations, namely, convicted persons for crimes committed with intent, on the one hand, and convicted persons for crimes committed unintentionally, one the other hand.

According to the quoted source, the Constitution establishes the right for the legislator to establish concrete conditions for occupying and exerting a position, but in the process of elaborating the normative acts, Parliament has the obligation to respect the constitutional principles and to adopt, in consequence, a legislative system that is coherent, harmonious, coordinated, and efficient, that ensures respect of the constitutional right of balance of powers – legislative, executive, judicial – in a constitutional democracy.

“The fact that a person that is to occupy a position that implies the exercise of the state authority must meet some requirements of integrity, legality and uprightness, meant to consolidate the trust of citizens in the state authorities, is undisputed, but the legislative framework that governs the conditions to accede to a position must be coherent, predictable, and unitary, applicable to all the representatives of the three branches of government in a constitutional democracy. The separation of powers in the state does not mean the lack of an oversight mechanism between the state’s powers; on the contrary, it presumes the existence of reciprocal oversight, and also the realization of a balance of forces between them”, shows the quoted press release.

Spokesperson Dobrovolschi: President Iohannis, indignant at Ombudsman’s action, with sole beneficiary

President Klaus Iohannis is indignant at the Ombudsman’s action at the Constitutional Court regarding Law no.90/2001, Presidential Spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi stated on Thursday.

“The President of Romania is indignant at this morning’s action of the Ombudsman, an action that has a sole beneficiary. The President is surprised at the alacrity with which the Ombudsman wants to be useful to the new majority,” stated Dobrovolschi at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

She emphasized that the endeavours of a convicted person who wants to become Prime Minister does not fall within the Ombudsman’s prerogatives.

Dobrovolschi mentioned that through the Ombudsman’s action “the gate opens for convicted criminals to lead.”

She also pointed out that in 2001, the year when law no.90 was adopted, our country was in the midst of the EU and NATO accession processes.

“In 16 years’ time, nobody has ever considered that this morality criterion for Romanian political life is a problem. In 16 years’ time, the Ombudsman, regardless of the name of the person who held this office, did not consider that the text of the law represents a problem for citizens’ rights and freedoms. Consequently, this law hasn’t been challenged during this long period, because after all it is everyone’s interest for society to be led by upright persons,” Dobrovolschi pointed out.

The presidential spokesperson mentioned several articles of the Constitution, namely Article 58, Paragraph 1, which concerns the role of the Ombudsman and which stipulates that its role is to defend the rights and freedoms of natural persons.

“A criminally convicted person’s efforts to become Premier do not fall within the Ombudsman’s agenda, they should not be among the Ombudsman’s objectives,” Madalina Dobrovolschi pointed out.

At the same time, she pointed out that Article 16, Paragraph 3 of the Constitution stipulates that public offices are exercised in line with the law.

“In other words, you don’t have to be an expert in legislative issues to understand that the Constitution is also talking about other criteria that someone must meet in order to hold such an office, it even points out and recommends to the legislator to establish such criteria,” Dobrovolschi said.

According to her, the Romanian President is sounding the alarm because all Romanians have to understand how dangerous such an overture is.

“Basically, the Ombudsman’s overture can open the door for criminally convicted persons to end up ruling us, to hold high-level state offices,” she added.

Madalina Dobrovolschi was asked why is the Presidency getting involved in this issue, considering that the Constitutional Court is the one that must decide.

“The Romanian President’s role is to warn when there are such negative signals in the public space. It is the president’s role to make sure the Constitution is respected and to watch over the way in which state institutions interact. Such overtures, which have behind them a sole beneficiary, can hide under the aspect of respecting citizens’ rights and freedoms. It’s clear that clarifying a text of the Constitution, which has been clear for 16 years, is not the main goal, the interests are completely different. We should think about the context, we should also think about the political discussions that took place during this period and we should all draw the conclusions; and mostly we, as Romanians, should think whether it would be favourable for a text of the Constitution, which puts the public space out of the reach of criminally convicted persons, whether modifying this bill would benefit the citizen,” Dobrovolschi said.

Asked whether President Iohannis will ask for Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea’s resignation, Madalina Dobrovolschi answered: “The Ombudsman should listen very carefully the message coming from the Romanian President and should analyse all arguments we brought publicly from this standpoint.”

PSD’s Dragnea on Ombudsman’s demarche at CCR: I do not intend to become Prime Minister

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, Liviu Dragnea, declared on Thursday that he does not intend to become Prime Minister, referring thus to the Ombudsman demarche to raise a constitutionality challenge with the Constitutional Court (CCR) on the provisions of article 2 of Law no. 90/2001 regarding the organization and functioning of the Government and ministries, according to which only persons who were not convicted and are not found in a situation of incompatibility can be members of the Executive.

“I have a few comments, let me get things straight: I do not intend to become Prime Minister right now. Not now, not tomorrow, not this year. I gave a vote of confidence and I gave it wholeheartedly to the current Cabinet, I support Sorin Grindeanu and his Cabinet, both I, the party and the governmental coalition with all our strengths. Therefore I do not intend to take any steps in that respect. I decided to be the Deputies’ Chamber president and this is where I’ll stay,” specified Dragnea in Parliament.

He criticized the Presidential Administration’s position towards to Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea’s demarche.

“We witnessed two unlawful pressures on the part of the Presidential Administration – if the lady (Madalina Dobrovolschi, spokesperson of the President – e.n.) meant what she said, if she spoke on behalf of the Administration, let us hope she didn’t just speak of her own accord, and that is an unlawful pressure on the Constitutional Court [CCR] judges, informing them to disregard the notification of the Ombudsman. And at the same time, a threat and a pressure on the Ombudsman, who was informed that he must take into account what the President of Romania wants. The Ombudsman is nobody’s subordinate. On the other hand, I actually take notice of the ombudsman’s wisdom, who sat aside of all political disputes in the last days and did not submit this action until the investiture of the Government,” showed the PSD leader.

The Social-Democrats’ leader emphasized that for him it “is less important” what decision the constitutional judges take.

“From now on, CCR must decide. For me, it is less important what it decides, it is important though to let them judge, without any pressures. I notice, regretfully, that it seems I might slowly become an obsession for that Palace [e.n. – Cotroceni Presidential Palace],” Dragnea added.

Basescu on Ombudsman’s challenge: Explanation is absolutely childish. Dorneanu’s metamorphosis worth watching

Popular Movement Party (PMP) President Traian Basescu stated on Thursday in Parliament that the Ombudsman’s explanation of its challenge against law no.90/2001 is “absolutely childish,” and claimed that Victor Ciorbea has remained “the same person obedient to PSD.” At the same time, Basescu added that it is interesting to see whether Constitutional Court President Valer Dorneanu will now have a different point of view than he had when he signed the law in his capacity as Lower Chamber Speaker.

“I saw part of the explanation. It is absolutely childish because take a look at the legislation that concerns the magistrates. They too have the same restriction, they can no longer be magistrates if they are convicted. There are other categories with such restrictions. It’s obvious that Victor Ciorbea has remained the same person obedient to PSD, his debts or loan instalments are making him very obedient, however he has perfectly entered Dragnea’s game. He didn’t file the notification before in order for a puppet Government to be confirmed and he is doing it now in the hope that Valer Dorneanu will have a different point of view than he had in 2001, back when he signed the law in his capacity as Lower Chamber Speaker. It’s interesting to also watch Valer Dorneanu’s metamorphosis, if there’s something to watch,” Traian Basescu stated, Agerpres informs.

Raluca Turcan: “Ombudsman, Liviu Dragnea’s lawyer. PNL hopes CCR will judge the case fairly”

PNL President Raluca Turcan stated on Thursday that Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea is behaving as if he is PSD and Liviu Dragnea’s lawyer, pointing out that Ciorbea refused to challenge Ordinance no.55/2015 which allowed local elected officials to switch political parties.

“PNL is asking what kind of state is the state in which the Ombudsman notifies the Constitutional Court in favour of a party president who was convicted through a final court ruling. Unfortunately, Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea is behaving like PSD and Liviu Dragnea’s lawyer, not at all like an institution called the Ombudsman,” PNL President Raluca Turcan said.

Raluca Turcan reminded that Victor Ciorbea refused to challenge at the Constitutional Court the government ordinance which allowed local elected official to switch political parties.

“Let us recall ordinance no.55, which allowed mayors to migrate from one party to another, when Mr. Victor Ciorbea obstinately refused to notify the Constitutional Court for it to try to block the suspension of democracy further to PSD’s political interest. The same obedience toward PSD,” Turcan added.

The PNL leader also stated that the Liberals are hoping this case will be judged fairly.

“PNL hopes that this case will be judged fairly at the Constitutional Court and the jurisprudence on this topic will be taken into account,” Turcan said.