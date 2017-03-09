Ombudsman to inquire into child sexual abuse, submit report to Parliament, Gov’t

Acting ex-officio, the Ombudsman will conduct inquiries into and draw a report on child sexual abuse in Romania that will be submitted to Parliament and Government.

The Ombudsman says in a press statement released on Thursday that the inquiry will look into possible violations of Article 22 and Article 49 in Romania’s Constitution regarding the right to life, physical and psychological integrity as well as child and youth protection.

The statement says the Ombudsman’s action started after a television broadcaster aired a reportage revealing a high number of abused children in Romania.